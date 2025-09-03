Warm and almost without precipitation: forecasters gave a forecast for September 3

On Wednesday, September 3, it will be partly cloudy in most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected, only in Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia during the day variable cloudiness, in places short-term rain, thunderstorm is expected.

The wind is mostly north-easterly, in the west of the country south-easterly, 3-8 m/s. Daytime temperature 24-29°; in the southern part 27-32°; in the north-east of the country 21-26° - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Wednesday it will be partly cloudy, no precipitation is expected. Temperature 24-26°.

Bra's Birthday, DNA Uniqueness Discovery Day, Skyscraper Day: What else is celebrated on September 3