Warm and almost without precipitation: forecasters gave a forecast for September 3

$41.370.05
48.470.27
ukenru
September 2, 11:50 AM • 55141 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 89453 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
September 2, 10:24 AM • 125228 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 139448 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM • 75585 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 138124 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 50676 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 88671 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 53932 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 108829 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.5m/s
44%
748mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 223458 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 223179 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 212444 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 209061 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 203831 views
Publications
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhotoSeptember 2, 11:50 AM • 55140 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideoSeptember 2, 10:24 AM • 125228 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 139448 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden in SeptemberSeptember 2, 06:50 AM • 79818 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 138124 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Parubiy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kim Jong Un
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
China
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000PhotoSeptember 2, 02:15 PM • 11219 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideoSeptember 2, 11:20 AM • 25656 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performanceSeptember 2, 10:43 AM • 28910 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.September 2, 08:32 AM • 43369 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 88671 views
Actual
Fake news
Iron dome
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

Warm and almost without precipitation: forecasters gave a forecast for September 3

Kyiv • UNN

 • 664 views

On September 3, partly cloudy weather without precipitation is expected in Ukraine. The exception is Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia, where short-term rains and thunderstorms are possible.

Warm and almost without precipitation: forecasters gave a forecast for September 3

On Wednesday, September 3, it will be partly cloudy in most of Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN with reference to  the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected, only in Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia during the day variable cloudiness, in places short-term rain, thunderstorm is expected.

The wind is mostly north-easterly, in the west of the country south-easterly, 3-8 m/s. Daytime temperature 24-29°; in the southern part 27-32°; in the north-east of the country 21-26°

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Wednesday it will be partly cloudy, no precipitation is expected. Temperature 24-26°.

Bra's Birthday, DNA Uniqueness Discovery Day, Skyscraper Day: What else is celebrated on September 303.09.25, 06:47 • 926 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

KyivKyiv regionWeather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv