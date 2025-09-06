$41.350.02
September 5, 04:47 PM
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
September 5, 08:19 AM
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
September 5, 06:13 AM
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
Warm and almost no precipitation: what weather will please Ukrainians on Saturday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 316 views

On September 6, variable cloudiness without precipitation is expected on most of Ukraine's territory, with only a short-term rain with thunderstorms possible in the far west. Daytime air temperature will be 21-29° Celsius.

Warm and almost no precipitation: what weather will please Ukrainians on Saturday

On Saturday, September 6, variable cloudiness is expected over most of Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN with reference to Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected, only in the far west of the country, short-term rain and thunderstorms will occur in places during the day.

In the morning, fog in places in Prykarpattia and Zakarpattia. Wind mostly north-eastern, 3-8 m/s. Daytime temperature 21-26°; in the west and south of the country, daytime temperature 24-29°

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be partly cloudy on Saturday, no precipitation is expected. Temperature 24-26°.

Book Reading Day and Beard Day: what else is celebrated on September 606.09.25, 06:30 • 570 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

KyivKyiv regionWeather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv