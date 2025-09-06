Warm and almost no precipitation: what weather will please Ukrainians on Saturday
Kyiv • UNN
On September 6, variable cloudiness without precipitation is expected on most of Ukraine's territory, with only a short-term rain with thunderstorms possible in the far west. Daytime air temperature will be 21-29° Celsius.
On Saturday, September 6, variable cloudiness is expected over most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected, only in the far west of the country, short-term rain and thunderstorms will occur in places during the day.
In the morning, fog in places in Prykarpattia and Zakarpattia. Wind mostly north-eastern, 3-8 m/s. Daytime temperature 21-26°; in the west and south of the country, daytime temperature 24-29°
In Kyiv and the region, it will be partly cloudy on Saturday, no precipitation is expected. Temperature 24-26°.
