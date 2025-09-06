$41.350.02
Book Reading Day and Beard Day: what else is celebrated on September 6

Kyiv • UNN

 • 276 views

On September 6, the world celebrates Book Reading Day and International Beard Day. In Ukraine, this day marks the Day of the CNAP Administrator.

Book Reading Day and Beard Day: what else is celebrated on September 6

Today, September 6, the world celebrates Book Reading Day and Beard Day, which adds masculinity and brutality to men's image, writes UNN.

Book Reading Day

Book Reading Day, celebrated on August 6, is a great opportunity to inspire people to pick up a book more often and popularize the habit of reading.

Although the tradition of celebrating this day is associated with the USA, the details of its origin still remain not entirely clear. At the same time, the popularity of the holiday quickly spread around the world.

Reading is not only development, but also real therapy. Studies prove that it reduces stress levels by almost 70% and can be a better way to relax after a stressful day.

Just 20 minutes of daily reading is enough to add about 1.8 million words to your vocabulary in a year. This is approximately 12 medium-sized books.

Day of the Administrator of the Administrative Services Provision Center in Ukraine

Every year on September 6, Ukraine celebrates the Day of the Administrator of the ASC (Administrative Services Center) - a specialist thanks to whom public services become more convenient, faster, and accessible for millions of citizens.

The government decided to establish the professional day of the administrator of administrative services centers on May 26, 2021. At the same time, the history of ASCs began back in 2015, when the administrative services reform started in the country to implement the "single window" principle, so that citizens could receive all necessary certificates, registrations, or documents in one place without unnecessary bureaucracy.

International Beard Day

On the first Saturday of September, World Beard Day is celebrated. A well-groomed beard requires not only time, but also careful care. In different countries, actions and events dedicated to beard owners are held on this day.

Although the exact history of the holiday's origin is unknown, there are mentions that as early as the 8th century, Danish Vikings had a separate day to honor the beard. It was not tied to a specific date, but was celebrated several times a year.

Psychologists note that a beard often influenced the success of famous men. It adds masculinity, brutality to the image and enhances the feeling of respect from others.

Fight Procrastination Day

September 6 marks the Day of Fighting Procrastination - the habit of putting off important tasks "until later", which often harms work and personal life.

The main causes of procrastination are usually a misunderstanding of tasks, excessive multitasking, accumulation of unfinished business, negative experience, and lack of motivation.

Experts advise several ways to overcome this condition. First is the "Eat the Frog" method, which involves starting the day with the most important tasks. And the second is the Eisenhower matrix - distributing tasks according to the criteria of "important" and "urgent", cutting off secondary ones.

Alona Utkina

Society
United States
Ukraine