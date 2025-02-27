War in Ukraine will end quickly or never - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that the war in Ukraine will either end quickly or never, UNN reports.

Asked whether Trump would support NATO Article 5 and whether he had concerns about deploying peacekeepers to Ukraine, he said he would.

We have no reason to bargain, because I think it will be a successful peace, a lasting peace. I hope it happens quickly, if it doesn't happen quickly, it may never happen - Trump said.

The UK is focused on ending the war in Ukraine and making sure that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin never returns to Ukraine.

