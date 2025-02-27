War in Ukraine will end quickly or never - Trump
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump has said that the war in Ukraine will either end quickly or not at all. He supports NATO Article 5 and the deployment of peacekeepers in Ukraine.
US President Donald Trump said that the war in Ukraine will either end quickly or never, UNN reports.
Details
Asked whether Trump would support NATO Article 5 and whether he had concerns about deploying peacekeepers to Ukraine, he said he would.
We have no reason to bargain, because I think it will be a successful peace, a lasting peace. I hope it happens quickly, if it doesn't happen quickly, it may never happen
Recall
The UK is focused on ending the war in Ukraine and making sure that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin never returns to Ukraine.
Starmer: We are focused on bringing an end to the horrific war in Ukraine27.02.25, 22:56 • 18058 views