War in Ukraine cannot end through combat - US Secretary of State

The war in Ukraine cannot be ended by military means - its finale will be diplomacy. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, informs UNN with reference to the meeting of the UN Security Council.

According to Marco Rubio, the longer this war lasts, the more lives are lost.

We even see the possibility of escalation. In the last few days, we have seen a record number of strikes and we also see the use of drones. The President has repeatedly stated that there is an opportunity to impose additional sanctions on the Russian Federation if necessary. - he said.

The US Secretary of State added that this war must end as soon as possible.

"If this does not happen, President Donald Trump will take measures to make this aggression costly in the future," Rubio said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the US refrains from harsh sanctions against Russia to preserve the possibility of being a mediator in achieving peace. He criticized European countries for continuing to buy Russian fossil fuels.

