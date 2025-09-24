War in Ukraine cannot end through combat - US Secretary of State

$41.380.13
48.730.31
ukenru
07:19 PM • 9408 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
06:09 PM • 15586 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
05:44 PM • 16910 views
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
September 23, 01:28 PM • 17594 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 38010 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
September 23, 11:29 AM • 24352 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 56381 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 41207 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 38502 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 51154 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
3.8m/s
74%
753mm
Popular news
Large-scale fire breaks out in Otradny, Kyiv: what is knownVideoSeptember 23, 01:46 PM • 5762 views
Defense Forces liberated 360 km² of occupied territory - Zelenskyy06:03 PM • 4406 views
Trump to talk to Orban about Hungary buying Russian oil06:21 PM • 4350 views
Europe aims to abandon Russian energy by 2027: von der Leyen meets with Trump06:37 PM • 3798 views
NATO will not shoot down Russian planes: Rubio outlines conditions06:48 PM • 14743 views
Publications
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 38010 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medicationsSeptember 23, 10:33 AM • 31101 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhotoSeptember 23, 08:45 AM • 46058 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there beSeptember 23, 07:45 AM • 47578 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General AssemblySeptember 23, 05:00 AM • 56381 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Keith Kellogg
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
New York City
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 16926 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 78407 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 39725 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 54795 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 106486 views
Actual
Fox News
MiG-31
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

War in Ukraine cannot end through combat - US Secretary of State

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the war in Ukraine cannot be ended by military means; diplomacy will be its conclusion. He emphasized that the longer the war continues, the more lives are lost.

War in Ukraine cannot end through combat - US Secretary of State

The war in Ukraine cannot be ended by military means - its finale will be diplomacy. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, informs UNN with reference to the meeting of the UN Security Council.

Details

According to Marco Rubio, the longer this war lasts, the more lives are lost.

We even see the possibility of escalation. In the last few days, we have seen a record number of strikes and we also see the use of drones. The President has repeatedly stated that there is an opportunity to impose additional sanctions on the Russian Federation if necessary.

- he said.

The US Secretary of State added that this war must end as soon as possible.

"If this does not happen, President Donald Trump will take measures to make this aggression costly in the future," Rubio said.

Recall

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the US refrains from harsh sanctions against Russia to preserve the possibility of being a mediator in achieving peace. He criticized European countries for continuing to buy Russian fossil fuels.

NATO will not shoot down Russian planes: Rubio outlines conditions23.09.25, 20:48 • 14771 view

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Marco Rubio
United Nations Security Council
Donald Trump
United States