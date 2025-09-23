NATO will not shoot down Russian planes: Rubio outlines conditions

NATO will not shoot down Russian planes if they violate the airspace of Alliance member states, unless they attack. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in an interview with CBS News, according to UNN.

Details

Answering a journalist's question whether the US is ready to participate in shooting down Russian planes if they fly into Alliance airspace, Rubio said: "I don't think anyone has talked about shooting down Russian planes unless they attack."

I think you've seen NATO respond to these incursions the way we always respond to them, which is: when they enter your airspace or your defensive zone, you go up and intercept them. And that's what NATO has done, and that's what NATO will continue to do. - said Rubio.

At the same time, he emphasized that the US commitment to defend every inch of NATO territory remains unchanged.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that NATO member countries should shoot down Russian planes when they violate their airspace.