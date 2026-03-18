War in the Middle East affects air defense supplies to Ukraine, we are looking for alternatives to Patriot – Zelenskyy

The war in the Middle East is already affecting the security situation in Europe and Ukraine, particularly the supply of air defense systems. Ukraine is looking for alternatives and increasing its own arms production. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the Head of State, some air defense resources are already being directed to other regions.

The war in the Middle East has a great impact on the world, on Europe, and, of course, on Ukraine. Some interceptor missiles have already been sent or are on their way to Middle Eastern countries. This, of course, has an impact. – Zelenskyy stated.

At the same time, he emphasized that supplies to Ukraine are currently ongoing.

No one has stopped supplies to Ukraine, we have these packages. But, of course, we are afraid that they may decrease. – the President noted.

Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine is already negotiating with European partners regarding a possible deficit.

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I have already started communication with the Europeans to understand who we can count on in case of a large deficit of air defense missiles. It's not easy, but I think we will find a solution. – he said.

Separately, the president emphasized the need to develop domestic production.

We produce a lot – especially drones, and we have no problems here. But the alternative is to increase funding and expand production in Ukraine or together with Europeans. – Zelenskyy explained.

According to him, unlocking funding could be a key resource for this.

Currently, 90 billion dollars are blocked, and unlocking these funds could be a solution for increasing production. – he emphasized.

The President also stressed the critical need to create alternatives to Patriot systems.

We must find alternatives to Patriot, particularly missile defense systems. This is needed not only by Ukraine but by all of Europe. – Zelenskyy stated.

At the same time, Ukraine is already helping other countries in protecting against drones, but emphasizes: technology alone is not enough.

It is not enough to simply transfer interceptor drones. We need engineers, technological teams, military experts. This is not a matter of export – it is a matter of a comprehensive solution between governments. – he explained.

According to the President, even the most modern systems do not guarantee complete protection.

Even countries that have Patriot understand that this is not enough to protect civilians, infrastructure, energy. Fast and comprehensive solutions are needed. – Zelenskyy concluded.

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