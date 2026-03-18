Russia earned $10 billion from the war in Iran in two weeks - Zelenskyy

Russia earned about $10 billion from rising energy prices in just the first two weeks of hostilities in the Middle East. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, reports UNN.

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According to the head of state, these funds are being used to continue the war.

"Russia has already earned $10 billion from this war in the first two weeks of hostilities, specifically from energy prices. And all the money earned, of course, it invests in weapons against, at least, against us," Zelenskyy said.

The President emphasized that economic gain makes war profitable for the Kremlin.

"Therefore, a long war is beneficial for Russia. Well, and the whole world should do everything to end wars," he stressed.

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