Ukraine tried to stop drone supplies from Iran since the beginning of the war – Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine has been trying to stop UAV supplies through diplomatic contacts since the beginning of the war. Iran ignored the calls and continued training Russian troops.
From the first days of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine tried to establish contact with Iran to stop the supply of drones to Russia. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.
Details
According to the Head of State, despite diplomatic attempts, Iran continued its cooperation with Russia.
Ukraine tried to contact Iran regarding stopping the supply of drones to Russia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Instead, Iran still continued to train and supply drones.
Over 200 Ukrainian experts are in the Middle East and Persian Gulf region – Zelenskyy17.03.26, 19:17 • 4274 views
The President emphasized that these actions had serious consequences for Ukraine.
These very drones subsequently caused catastrophic strikes on the energy infrastructure.
Zelenskyy stressed that because of this, he cannot have a positive attitude towards Iran.
I currently have no positive attitude towards Iran due to their actions.
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