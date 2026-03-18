Ukraine tried to stop drone supplies from Iran since the beginning of the war – Zelenskyy

From the first days of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine tried to establish contact with Iran to stop the supply of drones to Russia. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the Head of State, despite diplomatic attempts, Iran continued its cooperation with Russia.

Ukraine tried to contact Iran regarding stopping the supply of drones to Russia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Instead, Iran still continued to train and supply drones. – Zelenskyy stated.

Over 200 Ukrainian experts are in the Middle East and Persian Gulf region – Zelenskyy

The President emphasized that these actions had serious consequences for Ukraine.

These very drones subsequently caused catastrophic strikes on the energy infrastructure. – he noted.

Zelenskyy stressed that because of this, he cannot have a positive attitude towards Iran.

I currently have no positive attitude towards Iran due to their actions. – added the President.

I have a very bad feeling about the impact of the war in Iran on Ukraine - Zelenskyy