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War at the expense of orphans and pensioners: Russia’s regions cut social spending — CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

In Tula Oblast, more than 54 million rubles in social assistance were allocated to military personnel. In St. Petersburg, they plan to cut the budget by 70.2 billion rubles.

War at the expense of orphans and pensioners: Russia’s regions cut social spending — CPD

Russian regions are being forced to sacrifice key social expenditures to satisfy the Kremlin’s growing wartime demands. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that, for example, the authorities of Tula Oblast took more than 54 million rubles ($637,000) allocated for social support for residents and redirected them to payments for military personnel. In particular, payments to foster parents for the upkeep of orphaned children, as well as funds for low-income families, pensioners, and labor veterans, were cut.

An even larger budget sequestration is being carried out in St. Petersburg: officials are proposing cutting budget expenditures by 70.2 billion rubles ($828 million). The city is reducing funding for education, healthcare, and housing and utilities. At the same time, expenditures on payments to war participants and their families are being additionally increased by 6.4 billion rubles ($75.5 million)

- the CCD states.

They point out that the regions are taking such steps against the backdrop of a significant deficit in local budgets.

"To maintain the flow of "cannon fodder" for the Kremlin, regional authorities are effectively taking money away from orphans, medical workers, and pensioners," the CCD concludes.

We remind you

The share of Russians collecting aid for Russian servicemen fell from 42% to 28% over the year. 81% are ready to end the war as early as tomorrow.

Putin is concealing the real state of Russia's economy from Russians — the Center for Countering Disinformation30.09.26, 02:23 • 15942 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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