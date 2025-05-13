$41.540.01
46.160.59
ukenru
CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin
12:11 PM • 11172 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
11:29 AM • 25181 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

10:48 AM • 29552 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

08:36 AM • 71286 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 45459 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 100254 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 104467 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 86965 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 63881 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 63368 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

Tags
Authors
Popular news

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 48364 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 43006 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

08:20 AM • 37754 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM • 27344 views

The "Fallout" series has been renewed for a 3rd season

10:29 AM • 36050 views
The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

08:36 AM • 71286 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 100254 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 104467 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 129476 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

May 12, 02:27 PM • 128591 views
Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM • 27746 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

08:20 AM • 38124 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 43351 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 48700 views

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 53487 views
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

Vucic assured the EU of Serbia's desire to speed up accession despite the visit to Moscow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 780 views

Serbian President Vucic stated the country's commitment to joining the EU, despite the West's dissatisfaction with his visit to Moscow on May 9. Belgrade seeks to accelerate integration and open new chapters of negotiations.

Vucic assured the EU of Serbia's desire to speed up accession despite the visit to Moscow

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said that his country remains committed to its plan to join the European Union and wants to speed up its membership application. This statement was made against the backdrop of Western discontent over the Serbian leader's trip to Moscow on May 9, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

Vucic visited Russia on May 8 and 9 to attend the parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. There he also met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

After meeting with European Council President Antonio Costa on Tuesday, Vucic said that Belgrade wants to accelerate its European integration and open more negotiating chapters with the bloc.

"The atmosphere (in the EU)... is not entirely great, I am convinced, because of the trip to Moscow, but... I believe that Europe will have an understanding of merit-based progress," he said.

Between Brussels and Moscow

Russia is a historical Orthodox ally of Serbia and a major supplier of natural gas, while Gazprom and Gazprom Neft also own the Serbian oil company NIS.

Moscow also supports Belgrade in its opposition to the independence of Kosovo, its former southern province.

The government of Serbia, led by Prime Minister Vučević, has been dismissed19.03.25, 13:28 • 41464 views

Vucic, who has been troubled by anti-corruption protests led by students for several months, has promised that the government will work to implement the reforms needed to join the EU.

Serbia must eradicate corruption, reform the judiciary, media and election laws, establish ties with Kosovo and align its foreign policy with that of the bloc, including imposing sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

"A key element of our common foreign and security policy is a clear condemnation of Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine and support for Ukraine in achieving a just and lasting peace," Costa said through an interpreter.

European Union officials have repeatedly called on the presidents of countries seeking to join the EU, including Vucic, to avoid Moscow's World War II victory celebrations. Costa said he was "happy to hear" that EU membership remains Serbia's top priority.

"What needs to be done... is media freedom, suppressing corruption and improving electoral legislation," Costa said.

Among the Western Balkan countries, Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Albania and Bosnia have been granted candidate status for EU membership. Kosovo lags behind in this regard.

Addition

Serbian trade unions will join the protest organized by student leaders on Thursday for the first time, six months after the railway station tragedy that sparked mass anti-corruption demonstrations.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
