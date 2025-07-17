VR Committee supported Shmyhal's candidacy for the post of head of the Ministry of Defense

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security supported the candidacy of Denys Shmyhal for the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine. This was reported by committee member Iryna Friz, according to UNN.

Details

A meeting of the Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence has just taken place, where they heard a report, plans of the future Minister of Defense and former Prime Minister - Denys Shmyhal, and his approval for the position. 11 - for, 4 - abstained - Friz wrote.

She expressed her conviction that the "merger" of the Ministry of Strategic Industries and the Ministry of Defense under his leadership is a wrong step, as it creates direct, including corruption, risks due to the fact that the customer, buyer, manufacturer, and controller will now be one institution.

Secondly, such a "merger" is a loss of the most precious thing today - time for the Ministry of Defense to gain the capacity to operate all this. To a direct question regarding the terms needed by the minister to bring the regulatory framework into compliance during the merger of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Strategic Industries - Shmyhal D.A. ambitiously stated that he would do all this within a month. We'll see… - Friz said.

Also, according to her, Shmyhal assessed the quality of the third line of fortifications.

To the question of his assessment of the quality of the third line of fortifications, for which the Cabinet of Ministers was directly responsible, Shmyhal initially stated that the fault lay with the military, who determined its boundaries without proper analysis. But after a clarifying question regarding dozens of criminal cases for the use of "shell companies" and the misuse of budget funds for this - he corrected his statement that the guilty parties should be identified by law enforcement agencies. So - it is what it is - Friz wrote.

According to her, in general, members of the Committee from the "Servants of the People" expressed words of support and advice regarding the future work of the ministry.

The candidate demonstrated awareness and during his speech focused on the fact that he often visits the front and has accurate information about the needs, because he patronizes the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade. In my subjective opinion, the former prime minister still thinks within the framework of a government head. We abstained from voting for the appointment of Denys Anatoliyovych Shmyhal to the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine, taking into account Article 10 of the Law on Martial Law and the fact that I do not support any mergers of ministries - she reported.

Zelenskyy submitted to the Rada a proposal for Sybiha as head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Shmyhal as Minister of Defense