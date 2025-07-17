VR Committee supported Shmyhal's candidacy for the post of head of the Ministry of Defense

$41.810.01
48.520.28
ukenru
Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?
05:27 AM • 44334 views
Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?
04:00 AM • 138225 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 91649 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:34 PM • 117967 views
Halushchenko - Minister of Justice, Hrynchuk - Minister of Energy, Uliutin - Minister of Social Policy: "Servant of the People" named candidates for government positions
July 16, 05:16 PM • 105215 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 88857 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM • 220507 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 68266 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
July 16, 09:44 AM • 77656 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
July 16, 09:05 AM • 90557 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2.4m/s
75%
745mm
Popular news
Large-scale operation against pro-Russian hacker network carried out in Europe: detailsJuly 16, 10:55 PM • 76683 views
"Incredible Innovation": Kellogg Praises Ukrainian Drone ProductionJuly 17, 01:16 AM • 72620 views
Drone hit a high-rise building in Voronezh, there are casualtiesJuly 17, 01:38 AM • 91533 views
Ukrainian "Ruslan" completed modernization and departed for GermanyJuly 17, 02:17 AM • 29803 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in service05:55 AM • 77204 views
Publications
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in service05:55 AM • 77507 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack04:00 AM • 138131 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitatedJuly 16, 01:16 PM • 220453 views
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideasJuly 16, 11:57 AM • 166848 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena IvanovskaJuly 15, 07:40 PM • 319019 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Keith Kellogg
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
Lithuania
Poland
Kharkiv
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorces07:35 AM • 16321 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 154893 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 176994 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 118785 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 131332 views
Actual
Facebook
BM-30 Smerch
MIM-104 Patriot
Truth Social
Leopard 2

VR Committee supported Shmyhal's candidacy for the post of head of the Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3390 views

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security supported the candidacy of Denys Shmyhal for the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine. 11 committee members voted for his appointment, 4 abstained.

VR Committee supported Shmyhal's candidacy for the post of head of the Ministry of Defense

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security supported the candidacy of Denys Shmyhal for the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine. This was reported by committee member Iryna Friz, according to UNN.

Details

A meeting of the Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence has just taken place, where they heard a report, plans of the future Minister of Defense and former Prime Minister - Denys Shmyhal, and his approval for the position. 11 - for, 4 - abstained

- Friz wrote.

She expressed her conviction that the "merger" of the Ministry of Strategic Industries and the Ministry of Defense under his leadership is a wrong step, as it creates direct, including corruption, risks due to the fact that the customer, buyer, manufacturer, and controller will now be one institution.

Secondly, such a "merger" is a loss of the most precious thing today - time for the Ministry of Defense to gain the capacity to operate all this. To a direct question regarding the terms needed by the minister to bring the regulatory framework into compliance during the merger of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Strategic Industries - Shmyhal D.A. ambitiously stated that he would do all this within a month. We'll see…

- Friz said.

Also, according to her, Shmyhal assessed the quality of the third line of fortifications.

To the question of his assessment of the quality of the third line of fortifications, for which the Cabinet of Ministers was directly responsible, Shmyhal initially stated that the fault lay with the military, who determined its boundaries without proper analysis. But after a clarifying question regarding dozens of criminal cases for the use of "shell companies" and the misuse of budget funds for this - he corrected his statement that the guilty parties should be identified by law enforcement agencies. So - it is what it is

- Friz wrote.

According to her, in general, members of the Committee from the "Servants of the People" expressed words of support and advice regarding the future work of the ministry.

The candidate demonstrated awareness and during his speech focused on the fact that he often visits the front and has accurate information about the needs, because he patronizes the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade. In my subjective opinion, the former prime minister still thinks within the framework of a government head. We abstained from voting for the appointment of Denys Anatoliyovych Shmyhal to the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine, taking into account Article 10 of the Law on Martial Law and the fact that I do not support any mergers of ministries

- she reported.

Zelenskyy submitted to the Rada a proposal for Sybiha as head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Shmyhal as Minister of Defense7/17/25, 9:50 AM • 3736 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9