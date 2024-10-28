VR Committee approves draft Budget 2025 for first reading: what has changed?
Kyiv • UNN
The Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee has supported the draft State Budget for 2025 for the first reading. Among the changes are the exclusion of the Road Fund and the abolition of cashback funds, and MPs submitted 2098 amendments.
The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budget supported the submission of the draft budget for 2025 with MPs' proposals for the first reading. This decision was voted for by 25 members of the committee. This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.
"The Budget Committee has approved the draft budget for 2025 for consideration in the first reading with the proposals of MPs," Zheleznyak wrote.
According to him, 25 deputies voted in favor.
Zheleznyak notes that the positive changes include the exclusion of the Road Fund and 25% excise tax on it, as well as an amendment to cancel cashback funds.
It is noted that all changes will be reviewed by the Government, so the changes may not remain in the final version.
The Ministry of Finance emphasized that the current version of the budget meets the parameters agreed with the partners.
"The consideration of amendments is this week. There are 2,098 of them, so it will be again in two days: in the evening, amendments and in the morning, voting," the MP added.
Recall
The government registered the draft law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2025" in the Verkhovna Rada on September 24.
The previous version of the budget envisaged UAH 2.2 trillion for defense, including UAH 1.2 trillion for military salaries and UAH 737 billion for weapons.
The project itself has to be voted on by the end of November 2024.