"Vova's thousand": Zelensky instructs government to introduce new program to support Ukrainian families
Kyiv • UNN
Zelenskyy instructed the government to launch a new program to support Ukrainian families on December 1. Each family member will receive UAH 1,000 to pay for Ukrainian goods and services.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to introduce a new support program for Ukrainians starting December 1, under which they will be able to receive one thousand hryvnias per family member. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports.
Details
Preparations for the coming months should continue at all levels of our country. The heating season. Winter. A lot of work in the energy sector is about protecting facilities and working on the system's stability. Regions are preparing, communities are preparing, and the military is preparing. In addition to these systemic things, there are decisions that can be made directly to support people. I have instructed the government to introduce a new program starting from December 1 that will be tangible for every family in Ukraine. There is support for all our people - adults, children, every family in Ukraine. One thousand hryvnias per person - it will amount to several thousand hryvnias per family
He noted that the funds could be used to pay for Ukrainian goods and services, including utilities, electricity, train tickets, Ukrainian medicines, Ukrainian books, cultural services, and to donate to the military - volunteers, drones.
"All the details have to be determined by the Cabinet of Ministers and presented to the people. I expect this to happen soon. On December 1, people should have money," Zelensky added.
Recall
The Cabinet of Ministers has simplified the process of paying one-time financial assistance to the families of killed and wounded soldiers. Applications can now be submitted through administrative service centers or online.
The Government has changed the rules for paying benefits to critical infrastructure workers25.10.24, 13:08 • 13409 views