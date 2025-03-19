Volz announced a new meeting of technical groups of the USA and Russia in Riyadh
Kyiv • UNN
Technical teams from the US and Russia will meet in Riyadh to discuss extending the partial ceasefire. Zelenskyy plans to discuss a peaceful settlement with Trump.
U.S. President Donald Trump's advisor Michael Waltz announced that during a telephone conversation between the White House chief and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, an agreement was reached for a meeting between American and Russian technical teams. They are to discuss further coordination of a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, UNN reports, citing Waltz's statement on X.
Details
Waltz said he had a conversation with Russian President Putin's advisor Yuri Ushakov regarding President Trump's efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
We agreed that our technical teams will meet in Riyadh in the coming days to focus on implementing and expanding the partial ceasefire that Trump agreed with Russia
Addition
The conversation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump was scheduled to begin on Wednesday, March 19, at 4 p.m. Kyiv time.
Earlier, at a joint press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, President Zelenskyy announced that he would speak with Trump.
Zelenskyy added that he would discuss with Trump the details of the next steps towards a peaceful settlement.