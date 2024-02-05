Volunteer severely beaten in Dnipropetrovs'k region: police launch investigation

Police have launched a pre-trial investigation into the brutal beating of a volunteer in the city of Kamianske. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovs'k region.

Details

It is noted that on February 4, law enforcement officers received information about the beating of a volunteer. The police interviewed the victim, and all the circumstances of the incident are being established

This incident was registered in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 2 of Art. 125 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional light bodily harm). The police are taking measures to identify the persons involved in the infliction of bodily harm. Pre-trial investigation is underway - the agency summarized.

Context

This apparently refers to the incident with volunteer Oleksandr Oliynyk, a participant in the "Money for the Armed Forces" campaign . Yesterday, on February 4, the founder of the 'Resistance' movement and the 'First Things First' foundation , Maria Barabash, reported that the man had been severely beaten by unknown persons.

According to Barabash, two unidentified men beat Oleksandr with a hammer and brass knuckles. The man suffered injuries to his jaw, teeth, and lips, and complains of pain in his legs.

The victim himself also described the details of the attack: according to Oleksandr, he was beaten at random, possibly with the intent to kill him. He also suggests that the attack may be related to his principled position and criticism of the actions of the local authorities.

