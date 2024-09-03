Volunteer car set on fire: suspect detained in Prykarpattia region

Law enforcement officers detained a resident of Ivano-Frankivsk region who set fire to a volunteer car in search of "easy" money. The suspect has already been imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention without bail. This was reported by the Ivano-Frankivsk police , UNN reports.

Details

On August 29, at night, police received a report that a Volkswagen Transporter was on fire. According to law enforcement, the car was used for volunteer work.

In the course of operational and investigative measures, law enforcement officers established that a 34-year-old resident of Ivano-Frankivsk region was involved in the crime.

Back in early August, the man found an ad in one of the telegram channels offering "part-time work" for setting fire to military vehicles. He agreed to the offer and began looking for suitable vehicles in Ivano-Frankivsk.

The arsonist recorded his actions on video as proof of the "task" and then sent it to the "customer". For his "work," he received funds in the amount of more than $1,000.

During the search of the apartment where the offender was temporarily staying, the police seized a cell phone with evidence of illegal activity and a gun with ammunition.

The suspect was detained in accordance with the law. Under the procedural supervision of the District Prosecutor's Office of Ivano-Frankivsk city, investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion of committing crimes stipulated by Part 1 Art. 114-1, Part 2 Art. 194 and Part 1 Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. These are obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations, intentional destruction or damage to property committed by arson, and illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives.

The court imposed on the suspect a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention without the alternative of bail.