Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 130095 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 135420 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 223211 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 166214 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160879 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146263 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 211803 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112738 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 198821 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105250 views

Volunteer car set on fire: suspect detained in Prykarpattia region

Volunteer car set on fire: suspect detained in Prykarpattia region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 9651 views

Police have detained a 34-year-old man who set fire to a $1,000 Volkswagen Transporter donated by a volunteer. The suspect was chosen as a preventive measure in the form of detention without bail.

Law enforcement officers detained a resident of Ivano-Frankivsk region who  set fire to a volunteer car in search of "easy" money. The suspect has already been imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention without bail. This was reported by the Ivano-Frankivsk police , UNN reports. 

Details 

On August 29, at night, police received a report that a Volkswagen Transporter was on fire. According to law enforcement, the car was used for volunteer work.

In the course of operational and investigative measures, law enforcement officers established that a 34-year-old resident of Ivano-Frankivsk region was involved in the crime. 

Back in early August, the man found an ad in one of the telegram channels offering "part-time work" for setting fire to military vehicles. He agreed to the offer and began looking for suitable vehicles in Ivano-Frankivsk.

The arsonist recorded his actions on video as proof of the "task" and then sent it to the "customer". For his "work," he received funds in the amount of more than $1,000.

During the search of the apartment where the offender was temporarily staying, the police seized a cell phone with evidence of illegal activity and a gun with ammunition.

The suspect was detained in accordance with the law. Under the procedural supervision of the District Prosecutor's Office of Ivano-Frankivsk city, investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion of committing crimes stipulated by Part 1 Art. 114-1, Part 2 Art. 194 and Part 1 Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. These are obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations, intentional destruction or damage to property committed by arson, and illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives.

The court imposed on the suspect a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention without the alternative of bail.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies

