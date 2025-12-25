$42.150.05
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 12934 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
09:37 AM • 15950 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
09:14 AM • 13288 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
08:33 AM • 12867 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 11961 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 45097 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 63043 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 31811 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 50995 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Volume of tactical medicine tripled in updated BZVP - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

The volume of medical training in the basic general military training of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been tripled, to 30 hours of intensive classes. The training includes the M.A.R.C.H. algorithm and practicing self-help under fire.

Volume of tactical medicine tripled in updated BZVP - Ministry of Defense

The volume of medical training in the basic general military training (BZVP), which has been increased to 51 days, has tripled to 30 hours of intensive classes, according to the updated programs of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense reported, writes UNN.

The volume of medical training within the BZVP has been tripled – to 30 hours of intensive classes. Every soldier must become an autonomous unit capable of stabilizing the wounded until medics arrive.

- reported the Ministry of Defense.

The defense agency highlighted the main points about the training:

  • M.A.R.C.H. algorithm: a clear sequence of actions to eliminate critical threats – from stopping massive bleeding and restoring breathing to combating shock and hypothermia;
    • common language: using the M.A.R.C.H. standard eliminates chaos when transferring the wounded to professional medics;
      • phased approach: practicing self-help under fire and a full examination in cover, adhering to the "2-hour rule" for tourniquet application;
        • personal first aid kit (AMZI): using a comrade's first aid kit to provide him with assistance.

          "Skills are reinforced during three-day comprehensive classes in conditions of fatigue and simulated shelling," the report says.

          The theoretical basis, as stated, is available in the "Army+" application.

          Syrskyi revealed the "demand of the time" for BGMT and pointed out the importance of adapting recruits amid a "significant number of AWOL cases"08.12.25, 11:07 • 16458 views

          Julia Shramko

          SocietyWar in UkraineHealth
          Mobilization
          Martial law
          War in Ukraine
          General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine