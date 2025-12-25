Volume of tactical medicine tripled in updated BZVP - Ministry of Defense

The volume of medical training in the basic general military training (BZVP), which has been increased to 51 days, has tripled to 30 hours of intensive classes, according to the updated programs of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense reported, writes UNN.

The defense agency highlighted the main points about the training:

M.A.R.C.H. algorithm: a clear sequence of actions to eliminate critical threats – from stopping massive bleeding and restoring breathing to combating shock and hypothermia;

common language: using the M.A.R.C.H. standard eliminates chaos when transferring the wounded to professional medics;

phased approach: practicing self-help under fire and a full examination in cover, adhering to the "2-hour rule" for tourniquet application;

personal first aid kit (AMZI): using a comrade's first aid kit to provide him with assistance.

"Skills are reinforced during three-day comprehensive classes in conditions of fatigue and simulated shelling," the report says.

The theoretical basis, as stated, is available in the "Army+" application.

