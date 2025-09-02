Vogue US has a new head: 39-year-old Chloe Malle replaced Anna Wintour

The iconic fashion magazine Vogue is starting a new chapter in its history. After the departure of the legendary Anna Wintour from the position of editor-in-chief of the American edition, 39-year-old Chloe Malle became the head of editorial content for Vogue US. This decision is considered the beginning of a new era for one of the world's most influential glossy magazines. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, writes UNN.

Details

Malle is well known to the team: she has worked at the magazine for over ten years in various positions. Most recently, she was editor of Vogue.com and co-host of The Run-Through with Vogue podcast. Colleagues describe her as a person with a keen sense of style, strong organizational skills, and a modern vision for brand development.

Anna Wintour, who led American Vogue for over three decades and became a symbol of the publication, leaves behind a huge legacy. Malle's appointment, according to experts, could be a balance between preserving traditions and introducing new formats that are more in line with the digital age and the demands of a younger audience.

How many media workers and cultural figures died due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine: figures announced