Vogue US has a new head: 39-year-old Chloe Malle replaced Anna Wintour
Kyiv • UNN
Chloe Malle has taken over editorial content at Vogue US, replacing Anna Wintour. Malle has worked at the magazine for over ten years, previously serving as editor of Vogue.com.
The iconic fashion magazine Vogue is starting a new chapter in its history. After the departure of the legendary Anna Wintour from the position of editor-in-chief of the American edition, 39-year-old Chloe Malle became the head of editorial content for Vogue US. This decision is considered the beginning of a new era for one of the world's most influential glossy magazines. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, writes UNN.
Details
Malle is well known to the team: she has worked at the magazine for over ten years in various positions. Most recently, she was editor of Vogue.com and co-host of The Run-Through with Vogue podcast. Colleagues describe her as a person with a keen sense of style, strong organizational skills, and a modern vision for brand development.
Anna Wintour, who led American Vogue for over three decades and became a symbol of the publication, leaves behind a huge legacy. Malle's appointment, according to experts, could be a balance between preserving traditions and introducing new formats that are more in line with the digital age and the demands of a younger audience.
