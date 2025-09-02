Vogue US has a new head: 39-year-old Chloe Malle replaced Anna Wintour

$41.370.05
11:50 AM • 10221 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
11:02 AM • 31312 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
10:24 AM • 61866 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 79170 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
08:31 AM • 47120 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 101151 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 41319 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 73681 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 52121 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 104040 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Rubrics
Main
Publications
Exclusives
Publications
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto11:50 AM • 10221 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo10:24 AM • 61866 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 79170 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden in September06:50 AM • 54906 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 101151 views
UNN Lite
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideo11:20 AM • 10785 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performance10:43 AM • 14532 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.08:32 AM • 30315 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 73681 views
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 millionSeptember 1, 10:27 AM • 62824 views
Vogue US has a new head: 39-year-old Chloe Malle replaced Anna Wintour

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Chloe Malle has taken over editorial content at Vogue US, replacing Anna Wintour. Malle has worked at the magazine for over ten years, previously serving as editor of Vogue.com.

Vogue US has a new head: 39-year-old Chloe Malle replaced Anna Wintour

The iconic fashion magazine Vogue is starting a new chapter in its history. After the departure of the legendary Anna Wintour from the position of editor-in-chief of the American edition, 39-year-old Chloe Malle became the head of editorial content for Vogue US. This decision is considered the beginning of a new era for one of the world's most influential glossy magazines. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, writes UNN.

Details

Malle is well known to the team: she has worked at the magazine for over ten years in various positions. Most recently, she was editor of Vogue.com and co-host of The Run-Through with Vogue podcast. Colleagues describe her as a person with a keen sense of style, strong organizational skills, and a modern vision for brand development.

Anna Wintour, who led American Vogue for over three decades and became a symbol of the publication, leaves behind a huge legacy. Malle's appointment, according to experts, could be a balance between preserving traditions and introducing new formats that are more in line with the digital age and the demands of a younger audience.

How many media workers and cultural figures died due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine: figures announced29.08.25, 14:14 • 4120 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the World