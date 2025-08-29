How many media workers and cultural figures died due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine: figures announced

In Ukraine, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, 221 artists and 108 Ukrainian and foreign media workers have died. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine.

Details

As noted by the agency, systematic crimes against journalists and media committed by Russian occupiers pose a serious threat to freedom of speech and information security, undermining democratic values and human rights.

The ministry drew attention to the importance of remembering Ukrainian artists and journalists killed by Russians, because:

preserving the memory of the fallen is a continuation of their work;

it is necessary to pass on their memory to descendants so that they know the price and power of freedom, democracy, and culture;

the struggle for freedom and democratic values unites Ukrainians of different generations;

their artistic works and journalistic materials are treasures that inspire new generations of artists and media workers;

by remembering the fallen, Ukraine strengthens its resistance and brings victory closer.

The full list of artists and cultural workers who died due to Russian full-scale aggression is available here.

The full list of media workers who died due to Russian full-scale aggression is available here.

