Exclusive
08:48 AM • 7776 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
06:38 AM • 22740 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
06:25 AM • 22813 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 34627 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 58408 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 59779 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 137615 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 69536 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
August 28, 11:21 AM • 78453 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 113755 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
Publications
Exclusives
752mm
How many media workers and cultural figures died due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine: figures announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

The Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine reports the death of 221 artists and 108 Ukrainian and foreign media workers since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. These losses pose a threat to freedom of speech and democratic values.

How many media workers and cultural figures died due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine: figures announced

In Ukraine, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, 221 artists and 108 Ukrainian and foreign media workers have died. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine.

Details

As noted by the agency, systematic crimes against journalists and media committed by Russian occupiers pose a serious threat to freedom of speech and information security, undermining democratic values and human rights.

The ministry drew attention to the importance of remembering Ukrainian artists and journalists killed by Russians, because:

  • preserving the memory of the fallen is a continuation of their work;
    • it is necessary to pass on their memory to descendants so that they know the price and power of freedom, democracy, and culture;
      • the struggle for freedom and democratic values unites Ukrainians of different generations;
        • their artistic works and journalistic materials are treasures that inspire new generations of artists and media workers;
          • by remembering the fallen, Ukraine strengthens its resistance and brings victory closer.

            The full list of artists and cultural workers who died due to Russian full-scale aggression is available here.

            The full list of media workers who died due to Russian full-scale aggression is available here.

            Recall

            Yevhen Ustimenko

            SocietyWar in Ukraine
            Ukraine