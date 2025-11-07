ukenru
November 8 in Ukraine – large-scale power outages: restrictions will be in effect in all regions – Ukrenergo
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
02:58 PM • 9444 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
01:59 PM • 13196 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their taste01:34 PM • 9864 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Vodafone and AST SpaceMobile create European satellite network

Kyiv • UNN

 • 914 views

British Vodafone and American AST SpaceMobile plan to build a European satellite mobile network that will expand access to broadband and support emergency response. Commercial deployment is expected in 2026, with Germany becoming the hub for satellite operations.

Vodafone and AST SpaceMobile create European satellite network

British and American companies have unveiled plans to create a European satellite constellation to provide satellite-to-smartphone connectivity for commercial and government applications.

UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

British telecommunications company Vodafone and American company AST SpaceMobile plan to build a European satellite mobile network.

Key points of the network plan:

  • expand access to mobile broadband in underserved areas;
    • support emergency and disaster response efforts.

      The initiative is a significant step towards strengthening Europe's independent satellite communication capabilities at a time when secure high-speed data channels are becoming vital for economic and strategic resilience.

      Vodafone to lay underwater cable across Black Sea, bypassing Russia20.10.25, 12:12 • 2839 views

      Strengthening Europe's digital sovereignty will be built by a joint venture between Vodafone and AST SpaceMobile.

      Germany has been chosen as the location for the main satellite operations center (SatCo).

      SatCo plans to provide scalable European mobile broadband service via satellite, enabling mobile network operators (MNOs) to serve consumers, businesses, and public sector organizations.

      Mobile network operators from 21 EU member states and other European countries have already expressed interest, with commercial deployment expected in 2026.

      Recall

      Chinese leader Xi Jinping presented South Korean President Lee Jae-myung with two Xiaomi smartphones with Korean-made displays, joking about espionage and advising him to check for backdoors.

      The State Statistics Service presented a new digital portal with a built-in AI assistant StatGPT. This will allow authorities, businesses, analysts, and journalists to find the necessary data faster – without complex terminology and hours of searching through tables.

      Ihor Telezhnikov

