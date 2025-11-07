Vodafone and AST SpaceMobile create European satellite network

British and American companies have unveiled plans to create a European satellite constellation to provide satellite-to-smartphone connectivity for commercial and government applications.

UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

British telecommunications company Vodafone and American company AST SpaceMobile plan to build a European satellite mobile network.

Key points of the network plan:

expand access to mobile broadband in underserved areas;

support emergency and disaster response efforts.

The initiative is a significant step towards strengthening Europe's independent satellite communication capabilities at a time when secure high-speed data channels are becoming vital for economic and strategic resilience.

Vodafone to lay underwater cable across Black Sea, bypassing Russia

Strengthening Europe's digital sovereignty will be built by a joint venture between Vodafone and AST SpaceMobile.

Germany has been chosen as the location for the main satellite operations center (SatCo).

SatCo plans to provide scalable European mobile broadband service via satellite, enabling mobile network operators (MNOs) to serve consumers, businesses, and public sector organizations.

Mobile network operators from 21 EU member states and other European countries have already expressed interest, with commercial deployment expected in 2026.

Recall

Chinese leader Xi Jinping presented South Korean President Lee Jae-myung with two Xiaomi smartphones with Korean-made displays, joking about espionage and advising him to check for backdoors.

The State Statistics Service presented a new digital portal with a built-in AI assistant StatGPT. This will allow authorities, businesses, analysts, and journalists to find the necessary data faster – without complex terminology and hours of searching through tables.