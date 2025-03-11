Visit of the OSCE Secretary General to Moscow: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine commented on the visit of the OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioğlu to Moscow, emphasizing the importance of adhering to international law. Ukraine calls for increased pressure on the Russian Federation for the release of three OSCE mission staff.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted to the visit of the OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioğlu to Moscow, emphasizing that contacts between the OSCE leadership and the aggressor state must be based on the principles of respect for international law. This is stated in the MFA's statement, reports UNN.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine took note of the visit of the OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioğlu to the Russian Federation on March 11. In the context of Russia's ongoing aggressive war against Ukraine, any contacts between the OSCE leadership and the aggressor state must be based on the principles of respect for international law, the Organization's obligations, as well as the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, including territorial waters.
The ministry emphasized that the OSCE leadership must remain committed to the fundamental principles of the organization and must not allow the legitimization of Russia's aggressive policies and the weakening of its political isolation through their actions.
Ukraine condemns the nearly three-year illegal imprisonment by Russia of the staff of the Special Monitoring Mission of the OSCE in Ukraine, Maksym Petrov, Vadym Holod, and Dmytro Shabanov, and the cynical use of these individuals by Moscow to pressure the OSCE and its participating states. We call on the participating states of the OSCE, the leadership of the Organization, and our international partners to intensify political and sanctions pressure on Russia to facilitate the prompt and unconditional release of these individuals.
Today, March 11, OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioğlu visited Moscow, where he held "frank and productive discussions" with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
