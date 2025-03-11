Visit of the OSCE Secretary General to Moscow: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17748 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 109159 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170140 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107166 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343635 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173773 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145030 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196161 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124900 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108167 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160475 views
Visit of the OSCE Secretary General to Moscow: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52807 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine commented on the visit of the OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioğlu to Moscow, emphasizing the importance of adhering to international law. Ukraine calls for increased pressure on the Russian Federation for the release of three OSCE mission staff.

Visit of the OSCE Secretary General to Moscow: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted to the visit of the OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioğlu to Moscow, emphasizing that contacts between the OSCE leadership and the aggressor state must be based on the principles of respect for international law. This is stated in the MFA's statement, reports UNN.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine took note of the visit of the OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioğlu to the Russian Federation on March 11. In the context of Russia's ongoing aggressive war against Ukraine, any contacts between the OSCE leadership and the aggressor state must be based on the principles of respect for international law, the Organization's obligations, as well as the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, including territorial waters.

- stated the MFA.

The ministry emphasized that the OSCE leadership must remain committed to the fundamental principles of the organization and must not allow the legitimization of Russia's aggressive policies and the weakening of its political isolation through their actions.

Ukraine condemns the nearly three-year illegal imprisonment by Russia of the staff of the Special Monitoring Mission of the OSCE in Ukraine, Maksym Petrov, Vadym Holod, and Dmytro Shabanov, and the cynical use of these individuals by Moscow to pressure the OSCE and its participating states. We call on the participating states of the OSCE, the leadership of the Organization, and our international partners to intensify political and sanctions pressure on Russia to facilitate the prompt and unconditional release of these individuals.

- added the MFA.

Supplement

Today, March 11, OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioğlu visited Moscow, where he held "frank and productive discussions" with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

82 billion euros: OSCE assessed the environmental damage from the war in Ukraine10.03.25, 18:28 • 21075 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Ukraine
