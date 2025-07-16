Vinnytsia suffered a night UAV attack: civilian infrastructure objects hit, 4 injured

On the night of Wednesday, July 16, Russia attacked Vinnytsia and the district with attack drones. There were hits on civilian infrastructure objects. This was reported by the First Deputy Head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Natalia Zabolotna, as conveyed by UNN.

Vinnytsia region is under a massive enemy attack. Explosions were heard, including in the regional center. - Zabolotna wrote on her Facebook page.

Later, she reported that as a result of the enemy attack, there were hits on civilian infrastructure objects in the city of Vinnytsia.

"All relevant services are working at the scene. Currently, there is information about 4 injured," added the First Deputy Head of the Vinnytsia RMA.

