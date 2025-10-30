Vinnytsia resident sets anti-record: over 1050 unpaid traffic fines

A 27-year-old man from Vinnytsia region has set an anti-record for the number of unpaid traffic fines – he has 1056 open proceedings. This was reported by UNN with reference to Opendatabot.

Additionally

In total, in the first half of 2025, 375,810 cases of unpaid traffic fines were recorded in the Unified Register of Debtors. This is less than last year, but still a third more than in 2023, and 2.5 times more than before the start of the full-scale war.

Most debtors are in the capital. In addition, the share of women among drivers who do not pay fines is growing: if in 2021 they accounted for only 8%, in 2025 it is already 21%.

Men around 40 years old most often violate and do not pay fines - they account for 41% of all proceedings.

Recall

A group of people's deputies registered a bill that proposes to restore the penalty point system for drivers for traffic violations, which was canceled in 2020. Drivers will receive from 1 to 5 points for violations, and accumulating 15 points (10 for new drivers) will lead to a temporary suspension of their license.