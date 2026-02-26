$43.260.03
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
06:38 PM • 12465 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
06:05 PM • 14915 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 14494 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 14529 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
February 25, 04:25 PM • 14064 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 25882 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM • 18122 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
February 25, 12:28 PM • 17496 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 33209 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Vinicius decided everything: "Real" defeated "Benfica" and advanced in the Champions League

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

In the second leg of the 1/16 finals of the UEFA Champions League, "Real" defeated "Benfica" with a score of 2:1. Vinicius' accurate shot decided the fate of the match.

Vinicius decided everything: "Real" defeated "Benfica" and advanced in the Champions League

In the second leg of the 1/16 finals of the UEFA Champions League, Spanish "Real" (Madrid) defeated Portuguese "Benfica" - 2:1. The game took place at "Santiago Bernabeu" and turned out to be dynamic and full of emotions, reports UNN.

Details

In the first half, the teams exchanged goals: first Silva scored for "Benfica", and soon Tchouaméni responded for "Real". The fate of the match was decided closer to the final whistle: Vinicius broke away in a counterattack, which ended with the second goal against Alvaro Arbeloa's team, and this goal became the winning one.

With a two-goal advantage over two matches, "Real" was able to secure its place in the 1/8 finals of the Champions League.

Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin played the full match for Benfica, while his teammate Georgiy Sudakov remained on the bench. Although the Lisbon team fought to the end, Real's counter-attack execution and experience proved decisive.

The next opponent of the Madrid team in the Champions League will be known after the formation of the general bracket of the 1/8 final stage of the tournament, but it can already be stated that "Real" enters the playoffs with serious ambitions for the trophy.

Recall

Ukrainian goalkeeper of Real Madrid Andriy Lunin decided to change clubs after the end of the current season.

Stanislav Karmazin

