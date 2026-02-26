Vinicius decided everything: "Real" defeated "Benfica" and advanced in the Champions League

In the second leg of the 1/16 finals of the UEFA Champions League, Spanish "Real" (Madrid) defeated Portuguese "Benfica" - 2:1. The game took place at "Santiago Bernabeu" and turned out to be dynamic and full of emotions, reports UNN.

In the first half, the teams exchanged goals: first Silva scored for "Benfica", and soon Tchouaméni responded for "Real". The fate of the match was decided closer to the final whistle: Vinicius broke away in a counterattack, which ended with the second goal against Alvaro Arbeloa's team, and this goal became the winning one.

With a two-goal advantage over two matches, "Real" was able to secure its place in the 1/8 finals of the Champions League.

Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin played the full match for Benfica, while his teammate Georgiy Sudakov remained on the bench. Although the Lisbon team fought to the end, Real's counter-attack execution and experience proved decisive.

The next opponent of the Madrid team in the Champions League will be known after the formation of the general bracket of the 1/8 final stage of the tournament, but it can already be stated that "Real" enters the playoffs with serious ambitions for the trophy.

