VinEco and Vinex Trade financial pyramid exposed: 90 investors lost UAH 26 million

$41.360.10
48.320.15
ukenru
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 358 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 4056 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 5688 views
Today, the Verkhovna Rada will vote on Defence City: MP Venislavsky called for the inclusion of aviation in the initiative
08:14 AM • 33679 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
06:54 AM • 18984 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
06:49 AM • 21686 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 23533 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 131496 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 115273 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 106665 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
1m/s
49%
746mm
Popular news
Occupiers intensified filtration in Crimea under the guise of migration checks - CNSAugust 20, 12:13 AM • 24105 views
Great Britain tested an underwater drone controlled from the other side of the worldAugust 20, 02:03 AM • 16014 views
Appeasement Policy Will Not Bring Trump a Nobel Peace Prize - Senator BlumenthalAugust 20, 02:28 AM • 25830 views
Shmyhal visited Kharkiv region and met with military personnel: what is knownPhotoAugust 20, 02:29 AM • 17078 views
Immigrants in the USA will be checked for "anti-Americanism"August 20, 02:53 AM • 19241 views
Publications
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 4016 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto08:14 AM • 33652 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 131476 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 115256 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 106652 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Emmanuel Macron
Scott Bessent
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
White House
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name09:18 AM • 2684 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show08:11 AM • 10332 views
92-year-old "Dynasty" star Joan Collins showed herself in a swimsuit and intrigued with new plansPhotoAugust 19, 05:03 PM • 27131 views
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in GermanyAugust 19, 10:46 AM • 62015 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 125187 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
United States dollar
Fox News
Oil
Shahed-136

VinEco and Vinex Trade financial pyramid exposed: 90 investors lost UAH 26 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 896 views

The investigation into the organizers of the VinEco and Vinex Trade financial pyramid has been completed. The perpetrators defrauded over 90 investors of almost 26 million hryvnias, promising high interest rates and bonuses.

VinEco and Vinex Trade financial pyramid exposed: 90 investors lost UAH 26 million

Police have completed the investigation into the organizer of the financial pyramid "VinEco" and "Vinex Trade". More than 90 investors who were defrauded by those involved in the scheme have been identified.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

Odesa police have completed the investigation into the organizer of the financial pyramid "VinEco" and "Vinex Trade" and three of his accomplices

- the post says.

The investigation established:

The defendants created the appearance of a limited liability company called "VinEco", which was later changed to "Vinex Trade".

To extort money, the perpetrators convinced citizens to make deposits in their company:

  • promised high interest rates;
    • return of funds at any time;
      • bonuses for attracting new depositors.

        More than 90 investors have been identified, who were defrauded by the perpetrators for almost UAH 26 million

        - informs the National Police.

        The non-existent financial company was promoted:

        • through social networks;
          • messengers;
            • web resources;
              • personal meetings with people

                The indictment against the fraudsters has been sent to court. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property

                - reports the National Police of Ukraine.

                Recall

                The SBU Military Counterintelligence and the National Police liquidated a large-scale scheme of evasion from mobilization in Kyiv.

                The National Police liquidated a criminal group that defrauded customers of UAH 11 million by failing to deliver over 100 drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

                The National Police liquidated the largest illegal production of anabolic steroids in Ukraine: they were passed off as drugs for athletes18.06.25, 13:03 • 2677 views

                Ihor Telezhnikov

                Crimes and emergenciesFinance
                Hryvnia
                National Police of Ukraine
                Security Service of Ukraine
                Armed Forces of Ukraine
                Ukraine
                Odesa
                Kyiv