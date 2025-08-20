VinEco and Vinex Trade financial pyramid exposed: 90 investors lost UAH 26 million

Police have completed the investigation into the organizer of the financial pyramid "VinEco" and "Vinex Trade". More than 90 investors who were defrauded by those involved in the scheme have been identified.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

Odesa police have completed the investigation into the organizer of the financial pyramid "VinEco" and "Vinex Trade" and three of his accomplices - the post says.

The investigation established:

The defendants created the appearance of a limited liability company called "VinEco", which was later changed to "Vinex Trade".

To extort money, the perpetrators convinced citizens to make deposits in their company:

promised high interest rates;

return of funds at any time;

bonuses for attracting new depositors.

More than 90 investors have been identified, who were defrauded by the perpetrators for almost UAH 26 million - informs the National Police.

The non-existent financial company was promoted:

through social networks;

messengers;

web resources;

personal meetings with people

The indictment against the fraudsters has been sent to court. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property - reports the National Police of Ukraine.

