Victim of drone attack: 77-year-old woman from Kherson region taken to hospital

An elderly resident of Kherson region was hospitalized after an attack by an enemy drone. This was reported by Kherson RMA, UNN reports.

Details

As a result of the shelling, a 77-year-old resident of the village of Mykhailivka, Kherson region, was taken to hospital.

The woman was diagnosed with mine-blast trauma, contusion, concussion and leg injury. Medical workers provide the victim with all the necessary assistance and do everything possible to stabilize her.

Russians strike in Kherson region: 69-year-old woman wounded