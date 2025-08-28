$41.400.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Vice Prime Minister Kachka discussed Ukraine's European integration with Hungarian officials

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

Vice Prime Minister Taras Kachka visited Hungary to discuss Ukraine's path to the EU, the protection of national minority rights, and the security situation. He also visited Ukrainian schools in Budapest.

Vice Prime Minister Kachka discussed Ukraine's European integration with Hungarian officials

On Wednesday, August 27, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka arrived in Hungary for a visit and discussed Ukraine's path to the European Union. This was reported by the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Taras Kachka held talks in Budapest with Minister for EU Affairs János Bóka, State Secretary and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Levente Magyar, and Minister of Agriculture István Nagy.

The parties discussed the following topics:

  • Ukraine's European integration and the opening of negotiation Clusters;
    • issues of protecting the rights of national minorities;
      • the security situation in Ukraine and efforts to achieve lasting peace;
        • strengthening cooperation in trade, energy, and reconstruction, including opportunities for Hungary's participation in projects for Ukraine's recovery.

          Taras Kachka emphasized that direct dialogue and cooperation between Ukraine and Hungary are the best way to realize the common interests of the development of Hungarian and Ukrainian societies, and Ukraine's integration into the EU will help develop our relations

          - the statement says.

          During the visit, Taras Kachka also visited:

          • the Taras Shevchenko bilingual Ukrainian national school at the State Self-Government of Ukrainians in Hungary (SSUU), where Ukrainian children study. The institution has been operating since August 31, 2024, and can educate up to 700 children at a time. The school was opened as a result of agreements between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Viktor Orbán;
            • a bilingual general education school and gymnasium at the Maszoret Avot Educational Complex (which also houses a kindergarten for preschoolers). It has been operating since September 1, 2024, and is funded by the Hungarian state budget. The Deputy Prime Minister familiarized himself with the work of the institutions and spoke with teachers and students.

              Recall

              After a call from Donald Trump, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán reduced his opposition to Ukraine's accession to the European Union. Diplomats hope for a breakthrough on Ukraine's accession in the coming months.

              Vita Zelenetska

