Vice President of the European Commission Dombrovskis arrives in Ukraine

On Friday, March 8, Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis arrived in Kyiv. The politician announced this in the social network X, reports UNN.

It is a great honor to return to Ukraine, which is courageously fighting back against Russia's brutal and illegal aggression, and to reiterate the unwavering support of the European Union. Ukraine, its people, have already made their clear choice, no matter what the Kremlin has in mind. Their future in Europe - wrote Dombrovskis.

The vice president of the European Commission said in January that Western allies should focus their efforts on stopping Russia's invasion of Ukraine, otherwise Moscow will continue to try to expand beyond its borders.