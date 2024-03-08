Vice President of the European Commission Dombrovskis arrives in Ukraine

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 26234 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 94116 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 62356 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 256266 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 221170 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 187201 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 228263 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250936 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156889 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371997 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 202276 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 79437 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 100747 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 65918 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 58575 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 34049 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 94137 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 256294 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 203630 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 221185 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 17536 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 25916 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 26049 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 59571 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 66921 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Vice President of the European Commission Dombrovskis arrives in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30166 views

Vice-President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis arrived in Kyiv to reaffirm the EU's unwavering support for Ukraine as it bravely repels Russia's brutal and illegal aggression and defends Ukraine's future in Europe.

Vice President of the European Commission Dombrovskis arrives in Ukraine

On Friday, March 8, Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis arrived in Kyiv. The politician announced this in the social network X, reports UNN

It is a great honor to return to Ukraine, which is courageously fighting back against Russia's brutal and illegal aggression, and to reiterate the unwavering support of the European Union. Ukraine, its people, have already made their clear choice, no matter what the Kremlin has in mind.  Their future in Europe 

- wrote Dombrovskis.

 The vice president of the European Commission said in January that Western allies should focus their efforts on stopping Russia's invasion of Ukraine, otherwise Moscow will continue to try to expand beyond its borders. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsKyiv
European Commission
European Union
Europe
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14