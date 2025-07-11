Veteran supported suspicion against Shabunin: this is an important signal to all mobilized draft dodgers – you cannot parasitize on the Armed Forces of Ukraine

$41.820.05
48.980.13
ukenru
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
02:42 PM • 33859 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 57517 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
12:36 PM • 72766 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 51815 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
July 11, 09:10 AM • 60326 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
July 11, 08:32 AM • 59488 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 11, 07:47 AM • 56584 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
July 11, 06:48 AM • 47599 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
July 11, 06:21 AM • 37717 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Exclusive
July 11, 05:21 AM • 27911 views
How to help a child develop emotional resilience: advice from a psychologist
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
2.4m/s
44%
748mm
Popular news
Ex-minister Kubrakov's home searched - sourceJuly 11, 07:56 AM • 78411 views
Armani announced his return after health issuesJuly 11, 09:16 AM • 81166 views
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault case12:06 PM • 56757 views
In Kharkiv, a secret weapons cache, set up by Russian special services for saboteurs, was uncovered12:24 PM • 27853 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro Pascal03:30 PM • 13140 views
Publications
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
02:42 PM • 33859 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 57517 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 121200 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 145391 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 180738 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Italy
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal drama03:54 PM • 11777 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro Pascal03:30 PM • 13150 views
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault case12:06 PM • 56779 views
Armani announced his return after health issuesJuly 11, 09:16 AM • 81186 views
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery saleJuly 10, 05:43 PM • 57488 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
The New York Times
El País
Lancet (loitering munition)

Veteran supported suspicion against Shabunin: this is an important signal to all mobilized draft dodgers – you cannot parasitize on the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 574 views

Vitaliy Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center (TsPK), has been charged with evading military service and fraud. He is accused of systematic absence from his military unit, receiving financial support, and using a humanitarian vehicle.

Veteran supported suspicion against Shabunin: this is an important signal to all mobilized draft dodgers – you cannot parasitize on the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The suspicion against Shabunin is a signal that parasitism on the Armed Forces of Ukraine will not go unpunished. This was stated by Oleksiy Stalker, a veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war, commenting on the suspicion of a criminal offense handed today to Vitaliy Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, UNN reports.

The suspicion against Shabunin is an important signal to all mobilized draft dodgers from the rear battalion "Invisible": you cannot parasitize on the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Two worlds. In one, soldiers defend the country, in the other – fraudsters mimic defenders, violating the law and undermining faith in the Armed Forces of Ukraine 

— wrote "Stalker".

The veteran reminded that Shabunin formally held a position in the 207th Territorial Defense Battalion, but did not appear in his unit. At the same time, according to Stalker, he received both monetary support and a monthly additional remuneration of 30 thousand hryvnias. All this time, the activist was seconded to the NACP and regularly visited Kyiv restaurants, he noted.

In addition, according to Stalker, the activist for a long time used a Nissan Pathfinder car, which was imported into Ukraine as humanitarian aid for military unit A7376. The car did not reach the unit, but remained for the activist's personal use.

The guys collect donations for cars penny by penny. And this dressed-up devil drives around Kyiv in a jeep that could have saved more than one life for the guys, and pulls "combat pay" from the budget to drink it in a restaurant 

— wrote "Stalker".

According to the veteran, the case has been dragging on for years, and law enforcement agencies, including NABU, have repeatedly tried to close it. However, recently the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court canceled another decision to close the proceedings, which opened the way for the suspicion to be served.

Thus, the court once again did not allow NABU to clear the fraudster of criminal charges. The next logical step was to suspect the "anti-corruption activist". Today it happened 

— he emphasized.

In conclusion, Stalker noted that the suspicion protected Vitaliy Shabunin.

The suspicion saved Shabunin from someone among us not giving him a suspicion "by the teeth." We all see how much of this scum has multiplied. And if it is not cleaned up by law now, the guys will come and clean it up by justice 

— he concluded.

As reported today, the SBI reported a suspicion to the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, Vitaliy Shabunin, who, according to the investigation, systematically evaded military service and illegally used a vehicle intended for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In particular, facts of him receiving monthly monetary support in the amount of over 50 thousand hryvnias were documented, despite his actual absence from the military unit.

The activist was notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Art. 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — evasion of military service under martial law; Part 2 of Art. 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (in the version of the Law at the time of the criminal offense) — appropriation of another's property by fraud, committed on a large scale. The sanction of the article provides for punishment of up to 10 years of imprisonment, the report says.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9