Veteran supported suspicion against Shabunin: this is an important signal to all mobilized draft dodgers – you cannot parasitize on the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The suspicion against Shabunin is a signal that parasitism on the Armed Forces of Ukraine will not go unpunished. This was stated by Oleksiy Stalker, a veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war, commenting on the suspicion of a criminal offense handed today to Vitaliy Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, UNN reports.

The suspicion against Shabunin is an important signal to all mobilized draft dodgers from the rear battalion "Invisible": you cannot parasitize on the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Two worlds. In one, soldiers defend the country, in the other – fraudsters mimic defenders, violating the law and undermining faith in the Armed Forces of Ukraine — wrote "Stalker".

The veteran reminded that Shabunin formally held a position in the 207th Territorial Defense Battalion, but did not appear in his unit. At the same time, according to Stalker, he received both monetary support and a monthly additional remuneration of 30 thousand hryvnias. All this time, the activist was seconded to the NACP and regularly visited Kyiv restaurants, he noted.

In addition, according to Stalker, the activist for a long time used a Nissan Pathfinder car, which was imported into Ukraine as humanitarian aid for military unit A7376. The car did not reach the unit, but remained for the activist's personal use.

The guys collect donations for cars penny by penny. And this dressed-up devil drives around Kyiv in a jeep that could have saved more than one life for the guys, and pulls "combat pay" from the budget to drink it in a restaurant — wrote "Stalker".

According to the veteran, the case has been dragging on for years, and law enforcement agencies, including NABU, have repeatedly tried to close it. However, recently the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court canceled another decision to close the proceedings, which opened the way for the suspicion to be served.

Thus, the court once again did not allow NABU to clear the fraudster of criminal charges. The next logical step was to suspect the "anti-corruption activist". Today it happened — he emphasized.

In conclusion, Stalker noted that the suspicion protected Vitaliy Shabunin.

The suspicion saved Shabunin from someone among us not giving him a suspicion "by the teeth." We all see how much of this scum has multiplied. And if it is not cleaned up by law now, the guys will come and clean it up by justice — he concluded.

As reported today, the SBI reported a suspicion to the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, Vitaliy Shabunin, who, according to the investigation, systematically evaded military service and illegally used a vehicle intended for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In particular, facts of him receiving monthly monetary support in the amount of over 50 thousand hryvnias were documented, despite his actual absence from the military unit.

The activist was notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Art. 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — evasion of military service under martial law; Part 2 of Art. 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (in the version of the Law at the time of the criminal offense) — appropriation of another's property by fraud, committed on a large scale. The sanction of the article provides for punishment of up to 10 years of imprisonment, the report says.