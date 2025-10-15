Very glad about the upcoming meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said he was very pleased with the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and White House chief Donald Trump. Rutte stated this during a press conference, answering a journalist's question about the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

I am personally in constant contact with President Zelenskyy and President Trump. So I think it's very good that they will have this meeting on Friday, because ultimately, what we need to achieve is to make sure that Putin sits down at the negotiating table. - Rutte said.

Asked if he would support the Trump administration in supplying weapons to Ukraine, Rutte replied: "I'm not going to go into that, that's up to individual allies."

"Of course, we support Ukraine wherever we can, so that meaningful security guarantees, of course, only come into effect after a long-term ceasefire, a reduction in the strengthening of customs duties," Rutte emphasized.

Addition

Rutte stated that Ukraine is now a world leader when it comes to drone technology and anti-drone technology. Allies could learn from it.

"Ukraine, I think, is now number one in the world when it comes to drone technology and anti-drone technology, so we can learn from them, as they also supported Denmark when it faced these drones two weeks ago," Mark Rutte said.