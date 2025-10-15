Very glad about the upcoming meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump - Rutte

$41.750.14
48.240.10
ukenru
10:41 AM • 12244 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
10:14 AM • 22815 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM • 21815 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
October 15, 09:00 AM • 22188 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
October 15, 08:32 AM • 20180 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 08:03 AM • 17561 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
October 15, 07:49 AM • 17045 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 31487 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
October 15, 07:08 AM • 31554 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
October 15, 06:15 AM • 13716 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
1.9m/s
61%
754mm
Popular news
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideoOctober 15, 05:50 AM • 56602 views
Emergency power outages covered more regions: detailsOctober 15, 06:02 AM • 19191 views
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABUOctober 15, 08:15 AM • 32694 views
Odesa CMA to be headed by Dnipropetrovsk RMA head Lysak - reportOctober 15, 08:31 AM • 18540 views
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"Photo11:45 AM • 14135 views
Publications
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"Photo11:45 AM • 14188 views
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABUOctober 15, 08:15 AM • 32740 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 31492 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolationOctober 15, 07:08 AM • 31558 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideoOctober 15, 05:50 AM • 56646 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denys Shmyhal
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Germany
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 59824 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 38911 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 40880 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 48137 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 51966 views
Actual
The Guardian
The Diplomat
Eurofighter Typhoon
The New York Times
MIM-104 Patriot

Very glad about the upcoming meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump - Rutte

Kyiv • UNN

 • 970 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed his joy about the upcoming meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump. He emphasized that the goal is to force Putin to the negotiating table, and also noted that Ukraine is a world leader in drone technology.

Very glad about the upcoming meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said he was very pleased with the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and White House chief Donald Trump. Rutte stated this during a press conference, answering a journalist's question about the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

I am personally in constant contact with President Zelenskyy and President Trump. So I think it's very good that they will have this meeting on Friday, because ultimately, what we need to achieve is to make sure that Putin sits down at the negotiating table.

- Rutte said.

Asked if he would support the Trump administration in supplying weapons to Ukraine, Rutte replied: "I'm not going to go into that, that's up to individual allies."

"Of course, we support Ukraine wherever we can, so that meaningful security guarantees, of course, only come into effect after a long-term ceasefire, a reduction in the strengthening of customs duties," Rutte emphasized.

Addition

Rutte stated that Ukraine is now a world leader when it comes to drone technology and anti-drone technology. Allies could learn from it.

"Ukraine, I think, is now number one in the world when it comes to drone technology and anti-drone technology, so we can learn from them, as they also supported Denmark when it faced these drones two weeks ago," Mark Rutte said.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Mark Rutte
NATO
Donald Trump
Denmark
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine