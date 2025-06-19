Rada deprived MP Dovhyi of his mandate: parliament has a new anti-record for the number of MPs
Kyiv • UNN
The Verkhovna Rada supported the decision to deprive Oles Dovhy of his deputy mandate. 244 people's deputies voted for this decision.
The Verkhovna Rada deprived the people's deputy Oles Dovhyi of his deputy mandate, the deputy corps reported, writes UNN.
The Rada supported the resignation of the people's deputy Oles Dovhyi. "For" - 244
"There is a new anti-record in parliament in terms of the number of deputies, 398", - Zheleznyak stated.
The day before, people's deputy Oles Dovhyi wrote a statement about the termination of his powers. He stated that he does not plan to run for any positions.
For reference
Oles Dovhyi is a people's deputy of Ukraine of the 8th convocation. A non-partisan self-nominee from constituency No. 102 (Kirovohrad region). He was a member of the "Will of the People" deputy group.