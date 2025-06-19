$41.630.10
Rada deprived MP Dovhyi of his mandate: parliament has a new anti-record for the number of MPs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 916 views

The Verkhovna Rada supported the decision to deprive Oles Dovhy of his deputy mandate. 244 people's deputies voted for this decision.

Rada deprived MP Dovhyi of his mandate: parliament has a new anti-record for the number of MPs

The Verkhovna Rada deprived the people's deputy Oles Dovhyi of his deputy mandate, the deputy corps reported, writes UNN.

The Rada supported the resignation of the people's deputy Oles Dovhyi. "For" - 244

- wrote the народний депутат Yaroslav Zheleznyak in Telegram.

"There is a new anti-record in parliament in terms of the number of deputies, 398", - Zheleznyak stated.

The day before, people's deputy Oles Dovhyi wrote a statement about the termination of his powers. He stated that he does not plan to run for any positions.

For reference

Oles Dovhyi is a people's deputy of Ukraine of the 8th convocation. A non-partisan self-nominee from constituency No. 102 (Kirovohrad region). He was a member of the "Will of the People" deputy group.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics
Verkhovna Rada
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
