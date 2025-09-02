Venezuela is fighting the biggest threat on the continent in 100 years – Maduro

$41.320.06
September 1, 06:36 PM • 9760 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 17054 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 27592 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 11:39 AM • 34094 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM • 180305 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
September 1, 08:38 AM • 103866 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 187084 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 194461 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
September 1, 05:46 AM • 164404 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM • 131723 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 132152 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 131252 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 119304 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 116915 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 109632 views
For true gourmets: top recipes for making homemade mayonnaisePhotoSeptember 1, 09:46 AM • 71190 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
Ukraine
United States
China
Paris
United Kingdom
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 millionSeptember 1, 10:27 AM • 34797 views
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 164378 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 292748 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 312056 views
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The New York Times
IRIS-T
TikTok

Venezuela is fighting the biggest threat on the continent in 100 years – Maduro

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro said that US troops in the Caribbean are aimed at overthrowing him. The US has increased its presence to combat drug trafficking, accusing Maduro of involvement.

Venezuela is fighting the biggest threat on the continent in 100 years – Maduro

Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro stated that the deployment of American troops in the Caribbean is aimed at overthrowing his regime. Maduro announced this during a press conference on September 1, according to UNN, citing AlJazeera.

Details

The United States of America has increased its naval presence in the Caribbean to combat drug trafficking. The Trump administration considers Nicolas Maduro involved in illegal drug trafficking. At the same time, Maduro views these actions by Washington as hostile to his political career.

They (the Americans - UNN) seek regime change through military threat. Venezuela faces the greatest threat seen on our continent in the last 100 years

- commented Maduro.

Earlier this month, the US offered $50 million for information that could help in Maduro's arrest.

Recall

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced the mobilization of 4.5 million civilian militias. This step is a response to US threats and accusations of attempting to justify military actions.

Maduro called the US Secretary of State an "idiot"28.03.25, 04:41 • 14935 views

Yehor Brailian

PoliticsNews of the World
Venezuela
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
United States