Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro stated that the deployment of American troops in the Caribbean is aimed at overthrowing his regime. Maduro announced this during a press conference on September 1, according to UNN, citing AlJazeera.

Details

The United States of America has increased its naval presence in the Caribbean to combat drug trafficking. The Trump administration considers Nicolas Maduro involved in illegal drug trafficking. At the same time, Maduro views these actions by Washington as hostile to his political career.

They (the Americans - UNN) seek regime change through military threat. Venezuela faces the greatest threat seen on our continent in the last 100 years - commented Maduro.

Earlier this month, the US offered $50 million for information that could help in Maduro's arrest.

Recall

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced the mobilization of 4.5 million civilian militias. This step is a response to US threats and accusations of attempting to justify military actions.

