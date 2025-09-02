Venezuela is fighting the biggest threat on the continent in 100 years – Maduro
Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro said that US troops in the Caribbean are aimed at overthrowing him. The US has increased its presence to combat drug trafficking, accusing Maduro of involvement.
Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro stated that the deployment of American troops in the Caribbean is aimed at overthrowing his regime. Maduro announced this during a press conference on September 1, according to UNN, citing AlJazeera.
The United States of America has increased its naval presence in the Caribbean to combat drug trafficking. The Trump administration considers Nicolas Maduro involved in illegal drug trafficking. At the same time, Maduro views these actions by Washington as hostile to his political career.
They (the Americans - UNN) seek regime change through military threat. Venezuela faces the greatest threat seen on our continent in the last 100 years
Earlier this month, the US offered $50 million for information that could help in Maduro's arrest.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced the mobilization of 4.5 million civilian militias. This step is a response to US threats and accusations of attempting to justify military actions.
