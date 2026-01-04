VAZ driver drifted near the Opera House in Lviv: patrol police found him

A VAZ driver drifted under the New Year tree near the Opera House in the center of Lviv, the patrol police found him, now the offender faces administrative responsibility, the patrol police in Lviv region reported on Sunday, showing a video, writes UNN.

Another driver decided to tempt fate and drift under the New Year tree on the square in front of the Opera House. But he did not realize that not only patrol officers but also cameras of the City Security Center are closely monitoring the streets of Lviv. - the patrol officers' message says.

As reported by the patrol police, all data was quickly established and the offender was found. "And then, it's a matter of technique, as they say. For his act, the 22-year-old driver of the VAZ-21013 car will face administrative responsibility," the report says.

Drift in the center of Lviv: police fined Corvette and Cadillac drivers