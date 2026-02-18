Vatican Secretary of State: there is significant pessimism and it does not seem that there is real progress towards peace in the war in Ukraine

$43.260.09
51.170.01
ukenru
08:42 AM • 1874 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
07:55 AM • 5850 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
February 17, 06:24 PM • 18285 views
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
February 17, 02:26 PM • 34388 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
February 17, 12:59 PM • 35284 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
February 17, 12:23 PM • 36336 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
February 17, 12:15 PM • 32268 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
February 17, 09:48 AM • 26961 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
February 17, 08:25 AM • 30432 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 37951 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
3m/s
77%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Crimea, mobile communication has turned into a fiction - CNSFebruary 18, 01:24 AM • 14384 views
Iran offers to transfer enriched uranium to Russia for reconciliation with the US - WSJFebruary 18, 02:01 AM • 6286 views
Zelenskyy instructed his team to discuss a meeting with Putin in Geneva with the Russians - AxiosFebruary 18, 02:39 AM • 10011 views
"Trump's Success": Vitkoff announced significant progress in Ukraine-Russia talks in Geneva05:31 AM • 10340 views
Massive outage occurred overnight in the operation of Google, YouTube, and Cloudflare servicesPhoto06:29 AM • 13181 views
Publications
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 42325 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 56995 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 64263 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 85035 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 87829 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Donald Trump
John F. Kennedy
Actual places
Ukraine
Geneva
United States
China
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 14127 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 26804 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 22317 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 32285 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 29882 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Heating

Vatican Secretary of State: there is significant pessimism and it does not seem that there is real progress towards peace in the war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin expressed concern about the war in Ukraine. He noted that from both sides, there does not seem to be real progress towards peace.

Vatican Secretary of State: there is significant pessimism and it does not seem that there is real progress towards peace in the war in Ukraine
vaticannews.va

Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin expressed significant pessimism amid peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine and indicated that "there does not seem to be real progress towards peace," UNN reports with reference to Vatican News.

Details

Cardinal Pietro Parolin expressed concern about the war in Ukraine just days before the fourth anniversary of the full-scale invasion. This anniversary is also accompanied by heavy shelling of energy infrastructure in Kyiv and other cities.

Regarding Ukraine, there is significant pessimism. On both sides, it does not seem to us that there is real progress towards peace, and it is tragic that after four years we are still at this stage... One would hope that these dialogues can lead to some progress, but it seems to me that there is not much hope and not many expectations.

- said Cardinal Parolin.

Parolin also stated that the Holy See "will not participate in the Peace Council due to its special nature, which is obviously not characteristic of other states."

Pope Leo XIV called for prayers for Ukrainians suffering from attacks on energy infrastructure04.02.26, 20:27 • 5640 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Ukraine
Vatican City
Kyiv