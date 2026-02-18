Vatican Secretary of State: there is significant pessimism and it does not seem that there is real progress towards peace in the war in Ukraine

Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin expressed significant pessimism amid peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine and indicated that "there does not seem to be real progress towards peace," UNN reports with reference to Vatican News.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin expressed concern about the war in Ukraine just days before the fourth anniversary of the full-scale invasion. This anniversary is also accompanied by heavy shelling of energy infrastructure in Kyiv and other cities.

Regarding Ukraine, there is significant pessimism. On both sides, it does not seem to us that there is real progress towards peace, and it is tragic that after four years we are still at this stage... One would hope that these dialogues can lead to some progress, but it seems to me that there is not much hope and not many expectations.