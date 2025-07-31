Variable cloudiness, scattered short-term rains and thunderstorms: weather forecast for July 31 31 July 2025

Today, July 31, in the northeastern part, during the day and in Zakarpattia and the Carpathians, there will be occasional short-term rains, thunderstorms, and no precipitation in the rest of the territory. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, writes UNN.

In the northeastern part, during the day and in Zakarpattia and the Carpathians, there will be occasional short-term rains, thunderstorms, and no precipitation in the rest of the territory. The temperature in the south and east of the country at night will be 18-23°, during the day 27-32°, in Luhansk region there will be intense heat of 35-36°, in the rest of the territory at night 12-17°, during the day 21-26°.

The wind will be predominantly north-westerly, 7-12 m/s.

Weather forecast for Kyiv region and Kyiv city

Variable cloudiness. No precipitation, north-westerly wind, 7-12 m/s.

Temperature at night 12-17°, during the day 21-26°;

in Kyiv at night 15-17°, during the day 24-26°.

