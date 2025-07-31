Variable cloudiness, scattered short-term rains and thunderstorms: weather forecast for July 31 31 July 2025

$41.790.01
48.220.47
ukenru
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 57239 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 42857 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 12:06 PM • 76957 views
Powerful earthquake near Kamchatka caused tsunami threat in dozens of countriesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
July 30, 10:44 AM • 84755 views
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
July 30, 09:50 AM • 67885 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM • 74088 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 127670 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 53570 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 73097 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 66850 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
2m/s
92%
745mm
Popular news
“Details are non-public”: Zelenskyy heard Budanov on some Ukrainian operationsJuly 30, 06:16 PM • 5436 views
Enemy drones attack Kyiv: air defense is working in the capitalJuly 30, 08:22 PM • 14570 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: a team of medics is heading to Solomyanskyi district09:41 PM • 9430 views
This is Putin's response to Trump's deadline: Kellogg's daughter reacted to the massive attack on Kyiv10:54 PM • 12196 views
Air raid alert sounded for the second time overnight in Kyiv: Russia launched missiles01:49 AM • 4988 views
Publications
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 57239 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 61048 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhotoJuly 30, 12:32 PM • 101786 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guideJuly 30, 10:22 AM • 146249 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitionsJuly 30, 09:53 AM • 127670 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Jerome Powell
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
White House
United Kingdom
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 46127 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 133136 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 193671 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 242090 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 175133 views
Actual
TikTok
Cruise missile
Truth Social
Spotify
Fox News

Variable cloudiness, scattered short-term rains and thunderstorms: weather forecast for July 31 31 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

On July 31, short-term rains and thunderstorms are expected in some parts of Ukraine, with no precipitation in the rest of the territory. Severe heat up to 36 degrees is expected in Luhansk region.

Variable cloudiness, scattered short-term rains and thunderstorms: weather forecast for July 31

Today, July 31, in the northeastern part, during the day and in Zakarpattia and the Carpathians, there will be occasional short-term rains, thunderstorms, and no precipitation in the rest of the territory. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, writes UNN.

Details

In the northeastern part, during the day and in Zakarpattia and the Carpathians, there will be occasional short-term rains, thunderstorms, and no precipitation in the rest of the territory. The temperature in the south and east of the country at night will be 18-23°, during the day 27-32°, in Luhansk region there will be intense heat of 35-36°, in the rest of the territory at night 12-17°, during the day 21-26°.

The wind will be predominantly north-westerly, 7-12 m/s.

Weather forecast for Kyiv region and Kyiv city

Variable cloudiness. No precipitation, north-westerly wind, 7-12 m/s.

Temperature at night 12-17°, during the day 21-26°;

in Kyiv at night 15-17°, during the day 24-26°.

The Kalchyk River in Mariupol has turned into a swamp: locals accuse the occupiers of dumping sewage30.07.25, 09:31 • 3110 views

Olga Rozgon

Weather and environment
Luhansk Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv