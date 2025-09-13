Variable cloudiness and rain: what weather awaits Ukrainians on September 13
Kyiv • UNN
On September 13, variable cloudiness and scattered rain are forecast in western Ukraine, with no precipitation in the rest of the country. Temperatures in the east will be 5-10°C, rising to 18-23°C during the day, up to 26°C in Zakarpattia and Odesa regions, and 21-23°C in Kyiv.
On Saturday, September 13, forecasters predict variable cloudiness and scattered rain in western Ukraine. No precipitation is expected in the rest of the country. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
Today, an atmospheric front will cause rainy and cloudy weather in some regions of Ukraine. In the afternoon, fog may occur in the western regions.
The wind is easterly, south-easterly, 5-10 m/s. The temperature in the east of the country is 5-10°, during the day 18-23°. In Zakarpattia and Odesa regions - up to 26°.
No precipitation is expected in Kyiv and the region today. The air temperature will be from 21 to 23 degrees Celsius.
