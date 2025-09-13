Variable cloudiness and rain: what weather awaits Ukrainians on September 13

On Saturday, September 13, forecasters predict variable cloudiness and scattered rain in western Ukraine. No precipitation is expected in the rest of the country. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

Today, an atmospheric front will cause rainy and cloudy weather in some regions of Ukraine. In the afternoon, fog may occur in the western regions.

The wind is easterly, south-easterly, 5-10 m/s. The temperature in the east of the country is 5-10°, during the day 18-23°. In Zakarpattia and Odesa regions - up to 26°. - the post says.

No precipitation is expected in Kyiv and the region today. The air temperature will be from 21 to 23 degrees Celsius.

