September 12, 07:25 PM • 9978 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 18953 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 16206 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 26648 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 34896 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 31491 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 29791 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
September 12, 09:11 AM • 23366 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
September 12, 08:46 AM • 32542 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
September 12, 08:16 AM • 20487 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Publications
Exclusives
Variable cloudiness and rain: what weather awaits Ukrainians on September 13

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

On September 13, variable cloudiness and scattered rain are forecast in western Ukraine, with no precipitation in the rest of the country. Temperatures in the east will be 5-10°C, rising to 18-23°C during the day, up to 26°C in Zakarpattia and Odesa regions, and 21-23°C in Kyiv.

Variable cloudiness and rain: what weather awaits Ukrainians on September 13

On Saturday, September 13, forecasters predict variable cloudiness and scattered rain in western Ukraine. No precipitation is expected in the rest of the country. This is reported by  UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

Today, an atmospheric front will cause rainy and cloudy weather in some regions of Ukraine. In the afternoon, fog may occur in the western regions.

The wind is easterly, south-easterly, 5-10 m/s. The temperature in the east of the country is 5-10°, during the day 18-23°. In Zakarpattia and Odesa regions - up to 26°.

- the post says.

No precipitation is expected in Kyiv and the region today. The air temperature will be from 21 to 23 degrees Celsius.

Veronika Marchenko

