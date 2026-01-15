$43.180.08
02:15 PM • 7244 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 14149 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 45241 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 57726 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 32714 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 31734 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 50621 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 41018 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 42207 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 36640 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 45241 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 57127 views
The Diplomat

Vance will not attend the Munich Security Conference

Kyiv • UNN

 • 0 views

US Vice President J.D. Vance will not participate in this year's Munich Security Conference. Last year, he sharply criticized Germany at the conference.

Vance will not attend the Munich Security Conference

US Vice President J.D. Vance will not participate in this year's Munich Security Conference. This was reported by The Pioneer, according to UNN.

Last year, US Vice President J.D. Vance caused a stir with his visit to the Munich Security Conference, so his visit this year was anticipated with even greater excitement. However, he will not be present at the conference at the Bavarian hotel in Munich.

- the publication writes.

Last year, Vance sharply criticized Germany at the conference, stating that "Cold War victor Europe sharply restricts freedom of thought and expression."

He argued that it was unacceptable for EU member states to block content that is discriminatory towards women or contains fake news.

The publication notes that the Munich Security Conference is one of the most important global forums for debates on security policy, bringing together high-ranking representatives from politics, the military, business, and civil society every year. It takes place from February 13 to 15 in Munich.

Recall

Last year, J.D. Vance stated at the Munich Security Conference that his greatest concern was Europe's departure from core values. He also criticized the cancellation of elections in Romania and called for adherence to democratic standards.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
J. D. Vance
Munich
European Union
Europe
Germany
Romania