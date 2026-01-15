US Vice President J.D. Vance will not participate in this year's Munich Security Conference. This was reported by The Pioneer, according to UNN.

Last year, US Vice President J.D. Vance caused a stir with his visit to the Munich Security Conference, so his visit this year was anticipated with even greater excitement. However, he will not be present at the conference at the Bavarian hotel in Munich. - the publication writes.

Last year, Vance sharply criticized Germany at the conference, stating that "Cold War victor Europe sharply restricts freedom of thought and expression."

He argued that it was unacceptable for EU member states to block content that is discriminatory towards women or contains fake news.

The publication notes that the Munich Security Conference is one of the most important global forums for debates on security policy, bringing together high-ranking representatives from politics, the military, business, and civil society every year. It takes place from February 13 to 15 in Munich.

Recall

Last year, J.D. Vance stated at the Munich Security Conference that his greatest concern was Europe's departure from core values. He also criticized the cancellation of elections in Romania and called for adherence to democratic standards.