"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs
"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records

Domestic violence: Number of appeals fell almost by half in 2025 - National Police

The Catholic world awaits the appearance of white smoke: the conclave begins today in the Vatican

Vance said that Russia demands too much to end the war with Ukraine

JD Vance stated that Russia is making excessive demands to end the war. The US wants Ukraine and Russia to agree to negotiations.

Vance said that Russia demands too much to end the war with Ukraine

U.S. Vice President J. D. Vance said that Russia is "asking for too much" to end the war with Ukraine. He said this during a speech at the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports with reference to Politico.

Speaking at the Munich Conference in Washington, Vance said the U.S. is focused on a long-term settlement because Russia has rejected the U.S. call for a 30-day ceasefire. Moscow said such a temporary pause would not serve its strategic interests as it would allow Ukraine to regroup.

But Vance stressed that Russia will likely have to make concessions.

The Russians have a certain set of demands, a certain set of concessions, to end the conflict. We think they are asking for too much 

- Vance said.

The U.S. Vice President said the next step would be to force Ukraine and Russia to agree to negotiate with each other.

We would like both the Russians and the Ukrainians to actually agree on some basic principles to sit down and talk to each other. This is the next big step we would like to take 

- he said.

Supplement

On May 2, it was reported that J. D. Vance said in another interview that the war in Ukraine "will not end in the near future."

U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg reported that the three-day ceasefire proposed by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is absurd.

