Vance said that Russia demands too much to end the war with Ukraine

U.S. Vice President J. D. Vance said that Russia is "asking for too much" to end the war with Ukraine. He said this during a speech at the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports with reference to Politico.

Speaking at the Munich Conference in Washington, Vance said the U.S. is focused on a long-term settlement because Russia has rejected the U.S. call for a 30-day ceasefire. Moscow said such a temporary pause would not serve its strategic interests as it would allow Ukraine to regroup.

But Vance stressed that Russia will likely have to make concessions.

The Russians have a certain set of demands, a certain set of concessions, to end the conflict. We think they are asking for too much - Vance said.

The U.S. Vice President said the next step would be to force Ukraine and Russia to agree to negotiate with each other.

We would like both the Russians and the Ukrainians to actually agree on some basic principles to sit down and talk to each other. This is the next big step we would like to take - he said.

Podolyak: US rhetoric regarding Ukraine is currently as productive and constructive as possible

Supplement

On May 2, it was reported that J. D. Vance said in another interview that the war in Ukraine "will not end in the near future."

U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg reported that the three-day ceasefire proposed by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is absurd.