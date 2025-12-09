Valeriy Lytvyn, violinist of the Veriovka Choir and sound engineer of the Berehynia Theater, died in the war

Valeriy Lytvyn, a violinist of the Hryhoriy Veriovka National Honored Academic Ukrainian Folk Choir and a sound engineer of the Kyiv Academic Theater of Ukrainian Folklore "Berehynia", died in the war against the Russian occupiers. This sad news was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Information about the death of the defender was confirmed both on the page of the Hryhoriy Veriovka Choir (with reference to serviceman Oleksandr Yarmak) and on the page of the "Berehynia" theater.

Valeriy Lytvyn, son of Volodymyr Lytvyn, first violin of the Veriovka Choir, voluntarily joined the military service since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

