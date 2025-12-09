$42.070.01
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
07:09 PM • 2652 views
There are three documents on ending the war - Zelenskyy
06:20 PM • 9550 views
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
06:04 PM • 2784 views
"You will get a hole from a bagel": Melnyk on Russia's calls for Ukraine to capitulate
03:34 PM • 23274 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
03:14 PM • 25890 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
December 9, 10:59 AM • 22287 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
December 9, 10:26 AM • 28378 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 49638 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
December 9, 07:00 AM • 28823 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
Valeriy Lytvyn, violinist of the Veriovka Choir and sound engineer of the Berehynia Theater, died in the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

Valeriy Lytvyn, violinist of the Veriovka Choir and sound engineer of the Berehynia Theater, died in the war against the Russian occupiers. He voluntarily joined the military service at the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Valeriy Lytvyn, violinist of the Veriovka Choir and sound engineer of the Berehynia Theater, died in the war

Valeriy Lytvyn, a violinist of the Hryhoriy Veriovka National Honored Academic Ukrainian Folk Choir and a sound engineer of the Kyiv Academic Theater of Ukrainian Folklore "Berehynia", died in the war against the Russian occupiers. This sad news was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Information about the death of the defender was confirmed both on the page of the Hryhoriy Veriovka Choir (with reference to serviceman Oleksandr Yarmak) and on the page of the "Berehynia" theater.

Valeriy Lytvyn, son of Volodymyr Lytvyn, first violin of the Veriovka Choir, voluntarily joined the military service since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction08.12.25, 16:55 • 35920 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Musician
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine