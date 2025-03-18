Usyk forced to change plans due to the decision of the World Boxing Organization? The world champion responded
Kyiv • UNN
Oleksandr Usyk announced the priority of the fight with Daniel Dubois for the title, despite the WBO's decision to fight with Joseph Parker. The boxer thanked the Ukrainian military for protecting Ukraine.
WBC, WBA, WBO and IBO world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk reacted to the WBO's decision to oblige him to fight Joseph Parker and outlined his immediate goal
UNN reports with reference to Al Arabiya English.
Now the goal of our team is to make a title fight with Daniel Dubois - said Usyk.
In addition, Usyk noted that the Ukrainian army continues to defend Ukraine.
Our guys are fighting for freedom, and I am grateful to them for that. It seems to me that it is impossible to express our gratitude to the guys for what they are doing.
During this, he also mentioned the WBO decision regarding Joseph Parker, but stressed that the goal of his team is to fight for the unification of titles with Daniel Dubois.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky brought Oleksandr Usyk's belt to a meeting with US President Donald Trump.