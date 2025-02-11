Users complain about Messenger crash: what problems are reported

Facebook Messenger is reported to be down, according to the Downdetector service, which monitors the work of popular Internet resources, UNN reports.

Details

The most frequent complaint from users is problems with sending messages (91%).

Another 6% have problems with the app, and 3% with the voice.

The failures began to be reported after 8:30 a.m. on February 11, and the Ukrainian segment on the Downdetector website problems reported after 9:30 a.m. The peak occurred at 9:39.

