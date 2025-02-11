Users complain about Messenger crash: what problems are reported
Kyiv • UNN
The Downdetector service detected problems with Facebook Messenger on February 11 after 8:30 am. 91% of users complain about the inability to send messages, and there are also problems with the application and voice functions.
Facebook Messenger is reported to be down, according to the Downdetector service, which monitors the work of popular Internet resources, UNN reports.
Details
The most frequent complaint from users is problems with sending messages (91%).
Another 6% have problems with the app, and 3% with the voice.
The failures began to be reported after 8:30 a.m. on February 11, and the Ukrainian segment on the Downdetector website problems reported after 9:30 a.m. The peak occurred at 9:39.
