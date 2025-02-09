PlayStation Network resumes operation after a large-scale 24-hour outage

The PlayStation Network has resumed operations after more than a day of outages that prevented PS4 and PS5 users from playing multiplayer games and using online services. Writes UNN with reference to RFI.

The PlayStation Network has been restored. You should be able to access online features without any problems

This was stated in a statement 24 hours after the first reports of users experiencing “difficulties launching games, applications, or network functions” appeared.

Sony did not disclose the cause of the malfunction. As a reminder, the network outage prevented many owners of Sony consoles, including PS4 and PS5, from participating in multiplayer games such as the popular Fortnite and Call of Duty.

According to the specialized website DownDetector.com, the number of user complaints increased sharply around 19:00 US Eastern Time on Friday (midnight GMT on Saturday), after which it gradually decreased, but did not fully resume normal operation.

