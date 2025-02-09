PlayStation Network resumes operation after a large-scale 24-hour outage

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 36271 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 79241 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 100442 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 113992 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 94824 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 123105 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102175 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113192 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116819 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 157515 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101945 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 84008 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 55244 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 103803 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 86479 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 113992 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 123105 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 157515 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147884 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 180076 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 86622 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 103821 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135929 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137771 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165809 views
PlayStation Network resumes operation after a large-scale 24-hour outage

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30540 views

The PlayStation Network service has returned to normal after more than a day's interruption. The outage affected PS4 and PS5 users, who were unable to play online games and use network functions.

The PlayStation Network has resumed operations after more than a day of outages that prevented PS4 and PS5 users from playing multiplayer games and using online services. Writes UNN with reference to RFI.

The PlayStation Network has been restored. You should be able to access online features without any problems

 This was stated in a statement 24 hours after the first reports of users experiencing “difficulties launching games, applications, or network functions” appeared.

The price of PlayStation 5 Pro did not negatively affect sales results - Sony President11.11.24, 10:40 • 14971 view

Sony did not disclose the cause of the malfunction. As a reminder, the network outage prevented many owners of Sony consoles, including PS4 and PS5, from participating in multiplayer games such as the popular Fortnite and Call of Duty.

According to the specialized website DownDetector.com, the number of user complaints increased sharply around 19:00 US Eastern Time on Friday (midnight GMT on Saturday), after which it gradually decreased, but did not fully resume normal operation.  

Why “Reserve+” may fail - Ministry of Defense answered08.02.25, 11:54 • 26133 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Technologies

Contact us about advertising