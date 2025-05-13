Used car imports from the USA to Ukraine increased by 6% in May - Ukravtoprom
Kyiv • UNN
In May, Ukrainians purchased 3.9 thousand used cars from the USA, 6% more than in April. Most often they bought Tesla Model Y and Model 3 electric vehicles.
In Ukraine, 3.9 thousand used cars imported from the USA were purchased last month. This is 6% more than in April 2024. This was reported by Ukrautoprom, UNN reports.
Details
The largest share of this number is electric vehicles (42.2%). In second place are gasoline cars (42.1%). In third position are hybrid cars (7.9%). Rounding out the "top five" in the ranking are diesel (4%) and LPG vehicles (3.8%).
The average age of used cars from the USA that replenished the Ukrainian car fleet last month is 5.7 years. The most popular models of used cars from the USA are:
- TESLA Model Y - 534 units;
- TESLA Model 3 - 471 units;
- FORD Escape - 271
units;
- NISSAN Rogue - 205
units;
- JEEP Cherokee - 201
units.
