Used car imports from the USA to Ukraine increased by 6% in May - Ukravtoprom

In Ukraine, 3.9 thousand used cars imported from the USA were purchased last month. This is 6% more than in April 2024. This was reported by Ukrautoprom, UNN reports.

Details

The largest share of this number is electric vehicles (42.2%). In second place are gasoline cars (42.1%). In third position are hybrid cars (7.9%). Rounding out the "top five" in the ranking are diesel (4%) and LPG vehicles (3.8%).

The average age of used cars from the USA that replenished the Ukrainian car fleet last month is 5.7 years. The most popular models of used cars from the USA are:

TESLA Model Y - 534 units;

TESLA Model 3 - 471 units;

FORD Escape - 271 units;

NISSAN Rogue - 205 units;

JEEP Cherokee - 201 units.

The Chinese new car market is growing for the third month in a row - Ukrautoprom