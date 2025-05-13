$41.550.04
First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch
05:20 AM • 13495 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

05:00 AM • 19065 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 30375 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 39277 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 45518 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

May 12, 03:00 PM • 73045 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 02:27 PM • 75994 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
May 12, 01:28 PM • 35382 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
May 12, 01:00 PM • 31868 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
May 12, 12:34 PM • 28345 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Used car imports from the USA to Ukraine increased by 6% in May - Ukravtoprom

Kyiv • UNN

 • 322 views

In May, Ukrainians purchased 3.9 thousand used cars from the USA, 6% more than in April. Most often they bought Tesla Model Y and Model 3 electric vehicles.

Used car imports from the USA to Ukraine increased by 6% in May - Ukravtoprom

In Ukraine, 3.9 thousand used cars imported from the USA were purchased last month. This is 6% more than in April 2024. This was reported by Ukrautoprom, UNN reports.

Details

The largest share of this number is electric vehicles (42.2%). In second place are gasoline cars (42.1%). In third position are hybrid cars (7.9%). Rounding out the "top five" in the ranking are diesel (4%) and LPG vehicles (3.8%).

The average age of used cars from the USA that replenished the Ukrainian car fleet last month is 5.7 years. The most popular models of used cars from the USA are:

  • TESLA Model Y - 534 units;
    • TESLA Model 3 - 471 units;
      • FORD Escape - 271 units;
        • NISSAN Rogue - 205 units;
          • JEEP Cherokee - 201 units.

            The Chinese new car market is growing for the third month in a row - Ukrautoprom 12.05.25, 14:34 • 1628 views

            Yevhen Ustimenko

            Yevhen Ustimenko

            EconomyAuto
            Tesla Model Y
            Ukraine
