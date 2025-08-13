USA ready to join in providing security guarantees for Ukraine - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that US President Donald Trump expressed support and America's readiness to participate in creating reliable security guarantees for Ukraine. The President stated this during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as reported by an UNN correspondent.

There must be truly reliable security guarantees. Today, by the way, President Trump spoke about supporting this and America's readiness to participate - Zelenskyy stated.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Ukraine has 5 main demands within the framework of war settlement, including a long-term truce before any exchange of territories, compensation for damages by Russia, security guarantees, return of prisoners and children.

