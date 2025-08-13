USA ready to join in providing security guarantees for Ukraine - Zelenskyy

$41.430.02
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
12:02 PM • 27452 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
10:06 AM • 35029 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
09:48 AM • 65068 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:00 AM • 35520 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
August 13, 08:39 AM • 60805 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
August 13, 06:18 AM • 67485 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
August 13, 06:01 AM • 34936 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 81183 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
August 12, 03:14 PM • 84578 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Publications
Exclusives
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first time
Ukrainian Ambassador reacts to incident with Ukrainians at Max Korzh concert in Warsaw
National Guard: Russian assault thwarted in Pokrovsk direction
Russia commented on rumors about a possible exchange of territories between the aggressor state and Ukraine
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
09:48 AM • 65029 views
09:48 AM • 65029 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?
August 13, 08:39 AM • 60774 views
August 13, 08:39 AM • 60774 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super Cup
August 13, 06:18 AM • 67464 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
August 12, 05:43 PM • 81164 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar cases
August 12, 04:50 PM • 55412 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000
02:38 PM • 1790 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriage
12:40 PM • 13712 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first time
August 13, 06:39 AM • 45872 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza
August 13, 05:47 AM • 66253 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date Set
August 12, 06:19 PM • 29841 views
USA ready to join in providing security guarantees for Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

President Zelenskyy announced that Donald Trump expressed support for US participation in creating reliable security guarantees for Ukraine. This became known during Zelenskyy's press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

USA ready to join in providing security guarantees for Ukraine - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that US President Donald Trump expressed support and America's readiness to participate in creating reliable security guarantees for Ukraine. The President stated this during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as reported by an UNN correspondent.

There must be truly reliable security guarantees. Today, by the way, President Trump spoke about supporting this and America's readiness to participate 

- Zelenskyy stated.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Ukraine has 5 main demands within the framework of war settlement, including a long-term truce before any exchange of territories, compensation for damages by Russia, security guarantees, return of prisoners and children.

Online summit of Trump, Zelenskyy, and European leaders: Merz revealed the message conveyed to the US president13.08.25, 17:24 • 1584 views

Alona Utkina

Politics
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine