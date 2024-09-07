ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120158 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 123062 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 200890 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 154904 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153547 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143235 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199584 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112452 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188180 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105111 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

USA: Iran's missile transfer to Russia will escalate war in Ukraine

USA: Iran's missile transfer to Russia will escalate war in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 99955 views

The White House has warned of a dramatic escalation if Iran transfers ballistic missiles to Russia to strike Ukraine. The US is closely monitoring the potential movement of missiles between the two countries.

The US Presidential Administration has commented on the information that Iran has transferred its ballistic missiles to Russia to strike Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett said that this would lead to a “dramatic escalation,” Reuters reports, UNN.

Details

He noted that Washington had warned of increased military cooperation between Moscow and Tehran since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Biden said he was concerned about this development.

“Any transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia would represent a dramatic escalation of Iran's support for Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine,” Savett emphasized.

Another official from the US presidential administration said that Washington is closely monitoring the potential movement of missiles between Iran and Russia.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that the Iranian authorities have already sent short-range ballistic missiles to Russia. In addition, we previously reported that the Iranian Dezful missiles transferred to Russia will be able to reach any point in Ukraine.

Russia, China and Iran trying to influence US election - US intelligence official06.09.24, 19:49 • 27063 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics

