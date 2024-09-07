USA: Iran's missile transfer to Russia will escalate war in Ukraine

The US Presidential Administration has commented on the information that Iran has transferred its ballistic missiles to Russia to strike Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett said that this would lead to a “dramatic escalation,” Reuters reports, UNN.

Details

He noted that Washington had warned of increased military cooperation between Moscow and Tehran since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Biden said he was concerned about this development.

“Any transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia would represent a dramatic escalation of Iran's support for Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine,” Savett emphasized.

Another official from the US presidential administration said that Washington is closely monitoring the potential movement of missiles between Iran and Russia.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that the Iranian authorities have already sent short-range ballistic missiles to Russia. In addition, we previously reported that the Iranian Dezful missiles transferred to Russia will be able to reach any point in Ukraine.

Russia, China and Iran trying to influence US election - US intelligence official