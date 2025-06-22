USA Confirmed Coordination with Israel Before Strikes on Iran

The United States discussed an operation against Iran with Israel. Israel was successful in destroying Iranian launchers, but the strikes themselves were managed and led by the US. This was stated by US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth during a briefing at the Pentagon, according to UNN.

Undoubtedly, Israel had incredible success, especially at the beginning, and continues to use it to reduce Iran's potential, to reduce the state of Iranian launchers - said Hegseth.

According to him, Israel acts effectively and coordinately.

It was incredible to watch what our ally Israel was able to achieve, and, undoubtedly, there were conversations - he reported.

Hegseth notes that the general who commanded this operation "has worked closely in the defense of Israel for many years." But this particular strike was "managed and led by the US."

