USA Confirmed Coordination with Israel Before Strikes on Iran

$41.690.00
47.860.00
ukenru
Week of internal transformation: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for June 23–29
Exclusive
07:59 AM • 15264 views
Week of internal transformation: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for June 23–29
June 21, 06:14 PM • 73858 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
June 21, 09:38 AM • 92021 views
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 21, 07:00 AM • 159762 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM • 109457 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 130865 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 246683 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 205333 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 94550 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 95964 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
3.8m/s
55%
746mm
Popular news
Трамп звернувся до американців із заявою після ударів по ядерних об’єктах Ірану: основні тезиJune 22, 04:18 AM • 28722 views
A resident of Kyiv region organized a prostitution network in Sumy: detailsJune 22, 05:47 AM • 24357 views
Iran says true war "starts right now" after US strike - MediaJune 22, 06:07 AM • 27645 views
Sumy region is deploying a defense system against enemy drones - RMAJune 22, 06:50 AM • 5626 views
Scandal in Koncha-Zaspa: Zhovten sanatorium may be given to Kaufman - media09:22 AM • 12333 views
Publications
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 159714 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 246648 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the yearJune 20, 12:17 PM • 205303 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at homeJune 20, 11:55 AM • 136220 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank livesJune 20, 10:11 AM • 185551 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Anthony Albanese
Oleksii Reznikov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
White House
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 32744 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 73808 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 41065 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 46447 views
Ukraine won historic gold at Cannes LionsJune 21, 06:19 AM • 54330 views
Actual
Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit
Financial Times
The New York Times
Cruise missile
Shahed-136

USA Confirmed Coordination with Israel Before Strikes on Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 848 views

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth confirmed that the United States coordinated with Israel on the operation against Iran, which was led and spearheaded by the US. Israel successfully destroyed Iranian launchers.

USA Confirmed Coordination with Israel Before Strikes on Iran

The United States discussed an operation against Iran with Israel. Israel was successful in destroying Iranian launchers, but the strikes themselves were managed and led by the US. This was stated by US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth during a briefing at the Pentagon, according to UNN.

Undoubtedly, Israel had incredible success, especially at the beginning, and continues to use it to reduce Iran's potential, to reduce the state of Iranian launchers

 - said Hegseth.

According to him, Israel acts effectively and coordinately.

It was incredible to watch what our ally Israel was able to achieve, and, undoubtedly, there were conversations

- he reported. 

Hegseth notes that the general who commanded this operation "has worked closely in the defense of Israel for many years." But this particular strike was "managed and led by the US." 

The USA declared "stunning success" of strikes on Iran and the destruction of Tehran's nuclear program22.06.25, 15:30 • 1062 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Pete Hegseth
Israel
The Pentagon
United States
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9