USA Confirmed Coordination with Israel Before Strikes on Iran
Kyiv • UNN
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth confirmed that the United States coordinated with Israel on the operation against Iran, which was led and spearheaded by the US. Israel successfully destroyed Iranian launchers.
The United States discussed an operation against Iran with Israel. Israel was successful in destroying Iranian launchers, but the strikes themselves were managed and led by the US. This was stated by US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth during a briefing at the Pentagon, according to UNN.
Undoubtedly, Israel had incredible success, especially at the beginning, and continues to use it to reduce Iran's potential, to reduce the state of Iranian launchers
According to him, Israel acts effectively and coordinately.
It was incredible to watch what our ally Israel was able to achieve, and, undoubtedly, there were conversations
Hegseth notes that the general who commanded this operation "has worked closely in the defense of Israel for many years." But this particular strike was "managed and led by the US."
The USA declared "stunning success" of strikes on Iran and the destruction of Tehran's nuclear program22.06.25, 15:30 • 1062 views