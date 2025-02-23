The United States of America intends to "seize" any potential profit of Ukraine from "repayment of its debts". This was stated by Rodion Miroshnik, a representative of the so-called "LPR" in the Russian Federation, UNN reports citing Russian media.

He also expressed dissatisfaction with the possible provision of financial compensation to Kyiv for the damage caused by the Russian invasion.

"Against this background, requests for aid for Kyiv will sound strange," said Miroshnyk.

In 2017, the Prosecutor's Office of Luhansk Oblast put Rodion Miroshnyk on the wanted list. He is accused of aiding and abetting the violent overthrow of the constitutional order and the seizure of state power and intentional actions aimed at changing the boundaries of the territory and state border of Ukraine.

In June 2024, the European Union imposed personal sanctions against the miller for supporting the Putin regime.

The International Register of Damage from Russian Aggression is currently accepting applications from all affected Ukrainian citizens only for damaged or destroyed housing starting from February 24, 2022. The first payments could theoretically begin in 2027. This was reported by Pavlo Frolov, MP, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada's Temporary Select Committee on the Protection of the Rights of IDPs and Other Persons.

Ukraine will be able not to return G 50 billion to the G7 if it does not receive reparations from the Russian Federation - the Rada adopted a law