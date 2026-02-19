US to contribute $10 billion to Peace Council - Trump

The United States of America announced a contribution of 10 billion dollars to the Peace Council. This was stated by US President Donald Trump during a speech at the inaugural meeting of the Peace Council, UNN reports.

According to him, this amount is insignificant compared to the costs of war, but it can become an important step towards preventing new conflicts and restoring stability in regions that have long suffered from violence.

The United States will contribute 10 billion dollars to the Peace Council. This is a very small amount compared to the cost of war. This is only two weeks of fighting. - Trump noted.

He emphasized that the Peace Council demonstrates the possibility of building a better future through joint decisions and responsibility for problems in their own regions. The US President also stressed that investing in peace is much more effective than spending on armed confrontations.

Trump expressed his conviction that the Peace Council initiative can help resolve even those conflicts that have been considered intractable for decades, and become an example for resolving other crises in the world.

"Many conflicts are considered impossible to resolve. But we have already proven that even the most difficult problems can be resolved," he added.

US President Donald Trump opened the first meeting of the Peace Council, calling it his most important undertaking. He welcomed world leaders, including representatives from Saudi Arabia and Hungary.

