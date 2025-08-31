US threatens Russia with sanctions over lack of progress in peace talks with Ukraine - The Guardian

The United States of America has threatened to impose sanctions on Russia if the Kremlin does not move towards peace with Ukraine and an end to the war. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Such warnings were sent to Moscow during an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, which took place last Friday. US Mission Counselor-Envoy John Kelly stated that Russia's actions cast doubt on the seriousness of the Kremlin's desire for peace.

Kelly also emphasized the importance of a meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He also reiterated US President Donald Trump's words that sanctions against Russia would be imposed if the Kremlin did not stop the war against Ukraine.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he is considering withdrawing from negotiations until Russia and Ukraine begin to show more flexibility.