Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 20621 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 52191 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 75288 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 91125 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 107301 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 252456 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 110950 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 85160 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 99193 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 320667 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
US threatens Russia with sanctions over lack of progress in peace talks with Ukraine - The Guardian

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

The US has warned Russia of possible sanctions if the Kremlin does not move towards peace with Ukraine. This was stated at a meeting of the UN Security Council, where the importance of a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy was emphasized.

US threatens Russia with sanctions over lack of progress in peace talks with Ukraine - The Guardian

The United States of America has threatened to impose sanctions on Russia if the Kremlin does not move towards peace with Ukraine and an end to the war. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Such warnings were sent to Moscow during an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, which took place last Friday. US Mission Counselor-Envoy John Kelly stated that Russia's actions cast doubt on the seriousness of the Kremlin's desire for peace.

Kelly also emphasized the importance of a meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He also reiterated US President Donald Trump's words that sanctions against Russia would be imposed if the Kremlin did not stop the war against Ukraine.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he is considering withdrawing from negotiations until Russia and Ukraine begin to show more flexibility.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
United Nations Security Council
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine